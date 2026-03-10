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DEEP $TATE - Gaslighting
(Ninth in the series)
Mar 10
•
David Fasig
6
3
DEEP $TATE - First Three Articles + BONUS
When I began writing on DEEP $TATE I had no idea where it would lead me.
Mar 7
•
David Fasig
3
6
Deep $tate - Power Grab
(Eighth in the series)
Mar 3
•
David Fasig
5
1
4
February 2026
Deep $tate - It worked, we won, now what
(Seventh in a series)
Feb 24
•
David Fasig
5
4
Deep $tate - Deja Vu
(Sixth in the series)
Feb 17
•
David Fasig
6
4
Deep $tate - Coverup
(Fifth in the series)
Feb 10
•
David Fasig
3
3
Deep $tate - Aftermath
(Forth in the series)
Feb 3
•
David Fasig
7
2
7
January 2026
Deep $tate - Inception
(Third in the series)
Jan 27
•
David Fasig
12
3
25
DEEP $TATE - TEASER #1
(David Rockefeller - uncensored)
Jan 23
•
David Fasig
1
2
Deep $tate - We were warned
(Second in the series)
Jan 20
•
David Fasig
8
2
3
Deep $tate - Where we are now
(First in the series)
Jan 13
•
David Fasig
24
4
13
ANOUNCING A NEW SERIES - DEEP $TATE
When our political system seemed to go off the rails with the election of Donald Trump in 2016 at first it just seemed odd.
Jan 12
•
David Fasig
40
14
60
© 2026 David A. Fasig
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