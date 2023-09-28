It was 1992 and I lived just north of Dallas. It was an election year, and the incumbent President George H.W. Bush was running for reelection for the Republican Party. The Iron Curtin had just fallen, and we had successfully forced Saddam Hussein out of Kuwait. The Democratic Party had nominated Bill Clinton as their candidate, and it seemed like just another election cycle until one of the early high tech billionaires Ross Perot Jr. stepped onto the stage to contest “Business as usual”. He had a bur under his saddle America’s fast growing national debt. You see it had reached an unprecedented 4.1 trillion dollars. He believed that allowing our National Debt to grow unchecked would ultimately lead to catastrophe. We were at peace; our economy was growing with all the new high-tech industries being created America seemed to be doing just fine without unchecked government spending.

This seemed logical to me even as a younger man so when I heard about the opportunity to see him speak at an open rally he held at a park in Dallas. Nothing fancy. He just strolled up to do a meet and greet with random people and then took to the podium to discuss his concerns. He did his best to articulate his concerns and what 4.1 trillion dollars in debt was actually doing to affect our economy and everyday people’s lives. It all made sense. Alas he did not become President in 1992 but he did get 18.9%. The establishment took notice particularly the Republican Party as he took most of the vote from George H.W. Bush. In 1994 the Republicans with Newt Gingrich leading the charge. So, in 1997 the Balanced Budget act was passed. The age of fiscal responsibility had arrived, or had it? Well not so much as we now find ourselves with a 33+ trillion (and growing) national debt.

The numbers have gotten so extreme that most people cannot fathom how much debt that is. So, I decided that I would try to find a visual way to illustrate the enormity of the problem. How could 33 trillion dollars be compared to anything it is as unfathomable as our universe can be. Then it struck me that the only thing large enough to compare it to is our universe. So, I though what if we taped 33 trillion dollars end to end how far would it go? The moon? To Mars or beyond? This would be a visual that everyone could understand. Don’t worry I did all the math for you.

Let’s begin. An American dollar is 6.14 inches long. Taping 1 million of them together stretches 96.90 miles. A trillion dollars is a million, million and reaches the distance of 96.90 million miles. With our debt at 33 trillion that stretches our dollar bills 3.197 billion miles. This is a staggering distance but how far will it take you in our universe? Well let’s see.

Our closest planet is Mars at 78.4 million miles, so we keep on flying into the solar system. Jupiter is 628.4 million miles our journey continues. Saturn is 1.277 billion miles from earth we have made a small dent in our travels. Uranus is 2.7 billion miles, so we are getting closer. Neptune the last planet in our solar system is 4.3 billion miles from earth. So, our string of American debt comes to an end midway between Uranus and Neptune. Take a moment to ponder, to visualize the enormity of our current national debt and understand that there is currently no plan or effort to slow down or stop the spending. Based on our current space technology to drag our 33.1 trillion dollars that far would take over a decade. So, when you see and hear politicians ponder and bloviate about the need to increase spending understand that your children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren are being handed a credit card bill that will limit their world greatly and will create dire consequences. Have we become so selfish and vapid that we will not even get the ship on course and away from the rocks before our time is done? The choice is yours.