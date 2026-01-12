When our political system seemed to go off the rails with the election of Donald Trump in 2016 at first it just seemed odd. As claims of Russian Collusion led to endless inquiries, legal actions, impeachment hearings, threats of violence and actual violence, my brain and my gut said there is something else going on here. As I started to research these actions. I remembered stories about Teddy Roosevelt and how the politicians and the “establishment” were not happy with him once he entered into politics exactly like with Trump. During that research back into the early 1900’s my eyes were opened to real history as related to extreme wealth (Robber Barons), government, spending & war. One inquiry led to another revelation, and I began to understand what has actually been going on in America the last 75 years. These discoveries led to the creation of the DEEP $TATE SERIES that I will be releasing starting this Tuesday and weekly after that for 11 weeks. Yeah, there is that much to review.

So, I say to you and any America loving patriot do not miss this as America’s and the World’s future is at stake. If we fail to stop the New World Order/WHO/WEF takeover our world will be dropping into darkness for how long, I don’t know.

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