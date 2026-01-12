David’s Thoughts

David’s Thoughts

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PLXZTC's avatar
PLXZTC
Jan 17

They did not seem as though the system had gone off. The rails with the election of president trump, it seemed as though we had gotten back on track

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The Jurist's avatar
The Jurist
Jan 14

The Deep State are bad people. The Shadow Government is the problem.

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