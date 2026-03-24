Link to first article in series. To be used if you got into the series mid or late in the series.

I have been researching American and World History going back to the late 1880’s in an effort to understand how we have gone through (in the last 150 years) two world wars, multiple small wars, and a cold war that lasted until the early 90’s to fight totalitarian and communism, with our world now in 2026 spiraling toward government control of our every need and action. After all that death, destruction, and trillions spent by our government it now appears that the “elites” are pushing to complete their effort to “re-organize” the world in their new vision. This vision is miraculously much like the world prior to the American Revolution. In other words, it is to return us to the old ways, the days of Royalty/Elites and Merchant dominance. Today’s version would be even more dominant and less compassionate with the addition of the new age “Experts” and Technocrats determining our fates.

“Croney Communism” is a term I have coined for the Project 2030 being pushed by the WEF, WHO, IMF and multiple international governments to take final control of the “Useless Eaters” that have overrun “their” world!

In my research into the Robber Barons (I.E. Rockefellers, Morgans, Carnegies) that have dominated US politics for the last 150 years. I began to see a pattern. The old is combining with the new. They appear to have combined the old & new aristocrats with the new technocrats from all over the world. This potent mix of new age tech & banking billionaires are today attempting to assert their globalist vision/dominance of the Earth. Why Croney? Why Communism? Make no mistake once people and businesses get to the point that they can influence outcomes (to their advantage) most do. As we are finding out our government is a crime spree in progress. So back room deals where politicians provide assurances and business owners provide campaign contributions is the norm not the exception.

Capitalism is supposed to be free individuals, in a free country putting forward a product or service that people want and are willing to pay for. The free competition helps keep the results pure. The best product or service will win in the battle of public opinion. One of the reasons that America has flourished is Individual Rights and Capitalism.

Pure Capitalism:

Freedom and Capitalism as a football game: We have two fine competitors taking the field today. Both put together their game plan, have trained their players, and their coaches (management) have their strategy ready. They step out onto the field with 11 players on each team along with the league’s representatives the “Referees or Officials”. The coin is flipped; the teams take their spots and kickoff……. the players play, the referees are honest and diligent, as the clock ticks down we have a winner. That is pure capitalism and freedom as its most basic.

Croney Capitalism:

Croney Capitalism as a football game: We have two fine competitors taking the field today. Both put together their game plan, have trained their players, and their coaches (management) have their strategy ready. They step out onto the field with 11 players on each team along with the league’s representatives the “Referees or Officials”. The coin is flipped; the teams take their spots and kickoff……. the players play, the referees are biased toward one team, and their actions inappropriately effect the game as the clock ticks down we have a winner. That is crony capitalism at its most basic. The best team did not necessarily win and did not advance. This benefits the owner, the politician but does not benefit the citizen.

Croney Communism: Croney Communism as a football game: We have two fine competitors taking the field today. Both put together their game plan, have trained their players, and their coaches (management) have their strategy ready. They step out onto the field with 11 players on each team along with the league’s representatives the “Referees or Officials”. The coin is flipped but did not favor the right team. It must be flipped again; the teams take their spots and kickoff……. the players play, the government designated favorite is losing, the referees are told at half time “they better fu(king fix this mess”. the bias toward one team becomes obvious but nobody dares say it outload, and their actions inappropriately effect the game as the clock ticks down we have a winner. It was a blow out! That is Crony Communism at its most basic. The best did not win and did not advance. This benefits the owner, the politician but does not benefit the citizen. As a matter of fact, the elitists will punish those who dare to question the results or the slow degradation of society as the best does not advance, the inevitable decline comes, slowly and painfully.

How did the elites, the WEF and world leaders get convinced that Crony Communism was for them? New tech and China (or China Inc. as I call it) ….. it is pretty obvious that the Royals and elites are all in with taking total control of the people (just like the good old days) the plan to force digital I.D., digital cash, social scores and limit each person to what the elites have decided their future should be. The elites believe in the class system that was lost to them and are working to reimplement it!

This is why all the chaos in the EU, Canada, UK, Australia and even the US. Regular folks are starting to see that they are just pushing indentured slavery run by a technocracy (including AI). What could go wrong with nameless, faceless bureaucrats’ following directions from a computer program. “The needs of the many outweighs the needs of the few, right….. “. We should just be happy with not owning anything and ensuring that “Society” as defined by them functions correctly.

In the rest of the world, I am sorry to tell you, they do not really have freedom. Not American style freedom. What do I mean? We have a constitution that is written is such a way that its design is to limit the reach and control of GOVERNMENT! No other country in the world has such protections. They basically have been living by the grace of their rulers i.e. governments. The rise of America power and our influence over the last 100 years via entertainment and world politics has create the environment for those other countries leaders to be more freedom oriented. But as folks in Europe and the British Empire are finding out that those freedoms were just a phase. Back to the old ways.

America currently is still holding true to most of our US Constitution but there has been a slow, relentless chipping away of these safeguards by our politicians and most dramatically and in secret by our Deep $tate……..

Yes, there is a Deep $tate. There has been a shadow government effecting Americas laws and our elections for many, many decades. What I have discovered angers me and concerns me about the future of America and the World.

This article is both a warning and an invitation. The warning has been given but there are patterns and incidence that need to be understood by everyone. This is why I investigated, researched and then wrote a multi part series that I call “DEEP $TATE”.

Also, please share this article with friends and family. They also need to know the world the “Elites” want to take us to.

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