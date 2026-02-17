Link to first article in series. To be used if you got into the series mid or late in the series.

The turmoil and chaos that LBJ and the CIA’s assassination of JFK created along with LBJ’s passing of massive government programs continued into the Carter presidency. The real impact of massive government programs was taking effect. We had stagnant wages along with runaway inflation or “Stagflation” as coined by Iain Mcleod of Great Britian. Regular people were getting crushed. So as the 1980 election cycle got closer the impact on the Carter reelection chances became more apparent.

The Republican Convention went first, and the candidates began their lobbing for VP. Reagan wanted Gerald Ford to take the VP spot. It was the “Dream” ticket. But Ford was not interested. One person who was very interested was George H.W. Bush. Like the Kennedy’s the Bush family had a goal. A goal to have one of their own become President of the United States. So, though he wanted to be President the VP spot was one large step closer. He would be so close. Just a heartbeat away from fulfilling his family “Legacy”.

Jimmy Carter had his own challenges as the DNC Convention in 1980. With “Stagflation” running rampant, the economy stalling, and the Iranian takeover our embassy with 50 American hostages on November 4th, 1979, he was showing signs of weakness as a candidate. The hounds began to circle, and one big dog decided to throw his hat in the ring Senator Ted Kennedy. Carter fought off this challenge but in the long run it added to America’s doubts about him. He understood this and did all he could to solve the hostage issue and get the hostages back. With the media counting down every day of the hostage situation on the nightly news every additional day was hurting Carters chance of reelection. Everyone understood this especially George H.W. Bush.

____________________________________________________________________________

From: The Bush Crime Family: Insiders story of an American Dynasty

PG: 107

“A preliminary congressional investigation was initiated and in 1992 a Special Report appeared in the Executive Intelligence Review, titled “Treason in Washington: New evidence on the October surprise. The report revealed through FBI and CIA documents released under the Freedom of Information Act that Bush played a personal role in keeping the hostages in Khomeini’s hand until after Election Day 1980, and that Bill Casey, Reagan’s campaign manager, CIA director, and a close personal friend of Bush, coordinated the operation.”

____________________________________________________________________________

Though Carter feverishly tried to negotiate with the Iranians they hated him as they viewed him as a friend to the Shaw of Iran. So, when backdoor channels opened to other Americans I.E. George H.W. Bush and his CIA contacts offering some assistance it was a win/win for them. Screw Carter get weapons. If Regan knew of this plan it was not reported anywhere. After seeing what Nixon’s “team” did without his knowledge I.E. Watergate it is very possible this was done on the sly. If this made the ultimate difference in Reagan’s victory we will never know, but I can tell you the hostage crisis was a big deal.

DON’T MISS ALL THE ARTICLES IN THE “DEEP $TATE” Series by SUBSCRIBING NOW! THERE IS NO CHARGE!

____________________________________________________________________________

Reagan had a resounding victory in 1980 and was sworn in on January 21st, 1981, along with George H.W. Bush as Vice President.

____________________________________________________________________________

On January 20th, 1981, Ronald Reagan was sworn in as President on March 30th, 1981

(a mere two months into his term) according to ‘Official” finding John Hinckley “a lone gunman” was the “lone shooter” and acted on his own. Yet some strange karma came out of this attempt. It seems that the Hinkley family were acquainted with the Bush family.

____________________________________________________________________________

Bush and Hinckley connections

John Hinckley Jr., fired six times. One bullet ricocheted off the presidential limousine and hit Ronald Reagan in the left armpit, collapsing his lung and causing profuse bleeding, per History. While the Secret Service drove the president away, three other men lay wounded on the sidewalk: Reagan’s press secretary, James Brady, who had been shot in the head; Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy, hit in the side; and Thomas Delahanty, a D.C. police officer, who had been wounded in the neck, per History. John Hinckley Jr., was wrestled to the ground and arrested.

Scott Hinckley had met Neil Bush earlier that year at a party and became friendly with the fourth child of George H. W. Bush, according to the Gannett News Service. After news of the assassination attempt broke, Neil Bush canceled the dinner. In the shooting’s aftermath, the media swarmed the Bush family on their connections to the Hinckley’s.

Read More: https://www.grunge.com/1100365/the-bizarre-connection-between-john-hinckley-jr-and-the-bush-family/

____________________________________________________________________________

What are the odds that the Hinkley Family and the Bush Family would be acquainted? Most chalked this up to an odd coincidence. That was the Bush family’s official position. Which is a possibility, but as it appears that George H.W. Bush was involved in the JFK assassination (his Cuban team did the hit) it is not out of the realm of possibility that he and his CIA connections wanted him to be President that moment. Another odd coincidence is that the Bush Family and the Hinkley Families are related. The Bush family directly ties to the Hinkley Family via Samuel Hinckley (1589-1662). Now this may seem like a long time ago but what I have found doing my research about the “Elite” Families of the “Golden Age” family is everything. Not in the huggee/feely kind of way but more like Organized Crime, loyalty to the family is everything and keeping the family secrets is mandatory. Connections, favors and payoffs are the heart of “Cronie Capitalism” which is the only type the “Elites” really like.

I have heard that a new book will be coming out soon on the Reagan assassination attempt. I will be open to see what new facts have been uncovered.

By the grace of God President Reagan was saved and moved forward with putting America back on track along with the confrontation of the Soviet Union. Stopping the spread of communism was his top priority. The CIA was playing a major role in this effort as well.

DON’T MISS ALL THE ARTICLES IN THE “DEEP $TATE” Series by SUBSCRIBING NOW! THERE IS NO CHARGE!

____________________________________________________________________________

Is it me or does anyone else see the parallels with JFK/Nixon assassination and ouster and with what happened to Reagan? Let me pontificate.

So, with JFK he pissed off the CIA, LBJ and the Bush Family by not wanting to spread wars. Also, there was bitterness between JFK and the Bush’s as JFK fired Allan Dules CIA director and Bush family friend. The Military Industrial Complex is real and there were lots and lots of money to be made. In JFK’s case they successfully killed Kennedy and put their war mongering guy LBJ into power. When Richard Nixon got into office, they had another issue in that Nixon had figured out that the CIA was involved in Jack’s death. For his first term the war continued (so good for CIA and Elites) but Nixon was working to end the war. How concerned were the CIA and the Pentagon? They create a spy network against Nixon as he knew not to trust them. So out of the Pentagon they created a spy network to report back to them on policies and plans that Nixon would not share with the Pentagon. Low and behold one of those "Pentagon Spies” was the one and only “Bob Woodward”. Nixon was not relenting so they created a plan B Watergate.

As noted in the prior edition of the series “Deep State Aftermath” their plan worked and Gerald Ford became our 38th President. In an interesting twist he selected Nelson Rockefeller as his VP. The Rockefeller’s have been major players in America and American politics for the previous 100 years. Side notes: the Rockefellers, and the Bush families are close, in both business and daily life. The coverup continued.

So, in 1981 as Reagan was sworn in, little did he know he had a target on his back. Why is the real question? He was pro-military, anti-communist, but was not eager to get back into a physical conflict. Was George H.W. Bush just in a hurry or was it just destiny acting on his behalf? Reagan thankfully was rushed to the hospital and recovered. His first term went well, and the economy was slowly recovering from the LBJ massive spending programs.

Once again, we had a second very similar kind of scandal appear out of nowhere in Reagans second term. The Iran-Contra affair started much like Watergate. Supposedly a lone Marine setting in the basement of the White House was selling arms to Iran to help fund the war against the Contra’s in South America. As with Watergate when the media was made aware they ran with the story with the byline “Reagan what did he know and when did he know it”. The Democrats put on quite the production in Congress with the goal of finding enough dirt to “Impeach” Reagan or get him to resign. Sound familiar. Luckly for Reagan he was upfront and honest with America (unlike Nixon) and the storm passed. Funny thing is that apparently nobody figured out who ordered and was really behind this crime. Well, it’s hard to keep secrets forever.

____________________________________________________________________________

From Paul Kangus article:

In 1988 Bush told Congress he knew nothing about the illegal

supply flights until 1987, yet North’s diary shows Bush at the

first planning meeting Aug. 6, 1985. Bush’s “official” log placed

him somewhere else. Such double sets of logs are intended to hide

Bush’s real role in the CIA; to provide him with “plausible

deniability.” The problem is, it fell apart because too many

people, like North and Rodriguez, have kept records that show

Bush’s CIA role back to the 1961 invasion of Cuba. (Source: The

Washington Post, 7-10-90.)

____________________________________________________________________________

Iran Contra - from Spartuseducational.com

Armitage also claimed that he first learned that Israel had shipped missiles to Iran in 1985 when he heard William Casey testify on 21st November 1986 that the United States had replenished Israel’s TOW missile stocks. According to Lawrence E. Walsh, who carried out the official investigation into the scandal (Iran-Contra: The Final Report), claims that Armitage did not tell the truth to the President’s Special Review Board. “Significant evidence from a variety of sources shows that Armitage’s knowledge predated Casey’s testimony. For instance, a North notebook entry on November 18, 1986, documents a discussion with Armitage about Israel’s 1985 arms shipments to Iran - three days before Armitage supposedly learned for the first time that such shipments had occurred.”

Walsh also adds that “classified evidence obtained from the Government of Israel... and evidence from North and Secord show that during the period Meron met with Armitage, Meron was discussing arms shipments to Iran and Israel’s need for replenishment. Secord and North, on separate occasions, directed Meron to discuss these issues with Armitage.”

The report implicated Oliver North, John Poindexter, Casper Weinberger and several others but did not mention the role played by Bush. It also claimed that Ronald Reagan had no knowledge of what had been going on.

____________________________________________________________________________

Was it just a weird fate of history that the two events that changed the trajectory of America in the 60’s & 70’s cousins showed up in an effort to do the same thing in the 1980’s, with the extra bonus of George H.W. Bush achieving his and his family’s goal of a Bush becoming President? What a stroke of luck for Poppie.

Even with fate stepping in to put George H.W. Bush into power in the early/mid 80’s he had to wait until 1988 to get the Republican nomination and eventually win the Presidency. Woohoo George H.W. finally got his dream perhaps now all the palace intrigue will come to an end?

In January 1989 George H.W. Bush is sworn in as the 41st President. Well things finally worked out for George, but did that mean he left his CIA commitment behind? Well no. As it turns out the CIA needed money lots of money and Poppie turned out to be their savior. In the early 1980’s in a small airport in Mena Arkansas a CIA drug and arms runner named Barry Seal started a new drug smuggling route into Mena Arkansas. Yes, the same Mena Arkansas drug connection that has plagued Bill and Hillary Clinton in whispers and outright accusations. Seems Bill Clinton did not just rise out of the obscurity of being Arkansas Governor (1979-1992) to Presidential candidate and eventual President on his looks and charm after all. He had a few benefactors i.e. the CIA and oddly George H.W. Bush.

As a new president George H.W. Bush had to deal with the issue of the day i.e. budget issues, the environment, the ADA and so forth. As with all presidents’ major issues occur he had to deal with Iraq invading Kuwait along with the Savings and Loan crisis. It seems that George H.W. Bush had himself a rabbit’s foot as Sadam invaded Kuwait at the same time that revelations about the Bush family’s deep involvement into the Savings and Loan crisis. Neil Bush (30) was put in as President of Silverado Savings which was one of the worst offenders with improper and risky loans, some of which went to his friends and business partners. Savings and Loans were set up to help Americans to buy homes as banks were leery of the risks of loaning to individuals. So many years back regular folks pooled their money together to form Saving & Loans who purpose was Home Loans (Remember that “It’s a Wonderful Life” is a story of a Savings & Loan). So how did it get so bad. Seems that nobody was watching the store and elites, conmen and criminals took advantage with you and I picking up the 1.5 trillion-dollar bill. No worries, Neil, Jeb & George W. made it through with only minor disruptions to them.

Bush’s four years had a few major items of note. The prior noted Savings & Loan crisis, the Invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussain, the end of the Cold War, and the reunification of Germany. All these items were significant in their own way. The Soviet Union was no more, Saddam’s grip on Iraq was challenged and families in Germany had been reunited after 50 years. In a way they represent the closing of the past. But George H.W. Bush was all about the future. The worlds future. George H.W. Bush gave an address to a joint session of congress on SEPTEMBER 11th, 1990 in the aftermath of the Cold War where he laid out his vision for a “New World Order”.

I actually remember those words being said by the former President as they seemed to come out of nowhere. Little did I know the connection of George H.W. Bush with Henry Kissinger and Klaus Schwab the two founders of the WEF. As mentioned in Deep State - Coverup Klaus Schwab was introduced to Henry Kissinger at a CIA seminar and from this meeting the beginning of the WEF were created. The world had been held in limbo as the Cold War played out. Now that the Cold War was over who would be directing our future? Well, the elites had their dream of a “New World Order” what would that really mean? Only time will tell.

Share

*THIS IS A MULTIPART SERIES SO BY SUBSCRIBING (No cost) YOU WILL RECIEVE THEN NEXT IN SERIES AUTOMATICLY AND BE ABLE TO READ THE SERIES FROM THE BEGINNING.