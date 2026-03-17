Link to first article in series. To be used if you got into the series mid or late in the series.

Per Ben Franklin as the Constitution was being approved, he was asked what we had: “We have a Republic if we can keep it” ………...

Very prophetic words that seem to have been tested on every generation. Can we keep it?

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Quote by Anonymous (I am redacting his name) off his post:

I am a Republican, but I am not fooled by The lies from every Party and from All Politicians, Diplomats and Bureaucrats. I worked at the US Embassy in Moscow 1989 -1993 and witnessed the RINO, President Bush, join forces with the Globalist Left to implement the NWO.

If God had not intervened and dismantled the Soviet Union, we would already be doomed.

I worked in the USSR and former Soviet Republics for more than six years and in Iraq for three years with the DOS and DOD.

The corruption of our Government is deep and it crosses every Political Party and Religious Group.

We are living in an extraordinary Time! We have an opportunity to bring all these things that have been done in secret, into the light of Day and Expose them to the world!

We can bring justice back and root out these corruptors of Justice and Righteousness, if we demand action!

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As I searched through recent history trying to understand what was going on one question kept rising in my brain, as this effort, this plan to push a ‘New World Order” something never before seen? Have others attempted to gain control of America for the “betterment of America” or the "betterment for themselves”? In my search I have uncovered an odd correlation between the “Robber Barons” takeover of Americas financial system in the first 30 years of the 20th Century with the current attempted takeover of the “World Financial and Political Systems” here in the 21st Century.

I do find that history is repeating itself. This chart shows the parallels.

In my article “Teddy, Trump and the .001 %” I realized that it was the “Elites” that were so afraid of a Trump Presidency. It started me on this journey into our past. As I started to see so many “hidden connections” I realized that politics and political parties are mostly illusions for the masses, and that backroom meetings and deals are the rule not the exception. So, when Trump arrived in Washington little did he understand that his and America’s enemies were everywhere. He therefore filled his Cabinet with “Recommend” Republicans (one negative aspect to being a complete outsider). So as the “Establishment” immediately took action against him I.E. Russian Collusion lie, falsely entrapping the one person who had a clue to the dangers he faced General Flynn, they also planted people in high profile positions to thwart his plans for “Making America Great Again”. One such person was Willam Barr the person who replaced the inept former Senator from Alabama Jeff Sessions.

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The connection between George H.W. Bush and Barr goes way back. According to an article on this Truth News Network - "Deep Stater Bill Barr Sells Out Trump and America" Part One - Truth News Network

The final section of the article is on Barr’s CIA connection:

The CIA

Barr was a full-time CIA operative, recruited by Langley out of high school, starting in 1971. Barr’s youth career goal was to head the CIA. See my previous article, AG William Barr, CIA Asset, and Deep State Impresario.

In the final pages of Compromised, Terry Reed writes that in 1992, several years after working with CIA-connected Robert Johnson, he made the “miraculous find” that “Robert Johnson” was also William P. Barr. Reed’s CIA contact, William Barr, known at that time by his alias Robert Johnson, told Reed that Attorney General Edwin Meese had appointed Michael Fitzhugh to be US Attorney in Western Arkansas and that he would stonewall any investigation into the Mena, Arkansas drug-related activities. This obstruction of justice by Justice Department officials did occur.

Don’t forget Edwin Meese’s involvement in the Inslaw/Promis software theft by the federal government.

When George H.W. Bush became CIA Director in 1976, Barr joined the CIA’s “legal office” and Bush’s inner circle, and worked alongside Bush’s longtime CIA enforcers Theodore “Ted” Shackley, Felix Rodriguez, Thomas Clines, and others, several of whom were likely involved with the Bay of Pigs/John F. Kennedy assassination, and numerous Southeast Asian operations, from the Phoenix Program to Golden Triangle narco-trafficking.

The Church Committee was a U.S. Senate select committee in 1975 that investigated abuses by the Central Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Internal Revenue Service. Barr stonewalled and destroyed the Committee investigations into CIA abuses.

A memo uncovered in the Central Intelligence Agency’s declassified archives shows that during his time at the CIA’s Office of Legislative Council, current AG Barr drafted letters calling for the end of the moratorium on destroying records imposed on the Agency ahead of the Church Committee hearings. We need to keep the docs showing the evil of the CIA, but Barr wants them destroyed.

And President George H. W. Bush was all for the destruction since he had headed the CIA and was likely culpable for many of the CIA’s actions”

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As there were many Deep $tate RINOS in and out of the Trump administration Barr’s presence at that time was critical. He basically ran cover for the crimes that were conducted against President Trump including the election fraud of 2020.

So once again I have to ask why was the presence of one-man (Trump) such a threat? The only logical conclusion seems to be he interrupted the final stages of their plan to push America into the “New World Order”. Perhaps the architects of the plan were hoping to still be alive to see their plan put into place or that others involved in other countries said there would be no delays allowed? Either way the process was continued when Biden/Harris were installed as a front and Obama was given his third term in 2020. Yes, Obama’s third term. Did you know with all the reporting about Obama living in the Hamptons, enjoying wind surfing and sun the truth was he bought a home close to the White House and had more entries to the White House during the Biden Presidency that any other person. Think about it Susan Rice (Obama’s Chief of Staff) was also on the Biden inner circle. As Joe Biden spent 577 days of his four years as President “On Vacation” who was running America?

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From an article in the Dunning-Kruger Times that is purportedly reporting only about the Obama’s visits to the White House in 2024

According to the official record-keeper, a man with the prestigious title of “Senior Executive Director of Logistical Presidential Tracking and Snack Inventory”, Joe Barron, Obama has been a near-constant presence in the executive mansion—while Biden’s attendance has been described as “occasional at best.”

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This article went on to describe the “Official” story for Obama’s near-constant presence. He liked to bowl, swim and eat cheeseburgers. I thought he lived in Martha Vinyard, that is what the media and political hacks have told us over and over again. I’ll just let that stand by itself.

As confused Joe appeared not capable of running anything someone had to keep the momentum going. Apparently, their plan could not endure an eight-year delay.

As my chart showed earlier the year 2030 seems to be the symbolic date for the “Elites” to start their takeover of the world’s financial system. I just heard that the Federal Reserve has just authorized American Banks to start to hold and carry “Digital Currencies”.

It is just my speculation that the creation and introduction of Bitcoin out of nowhere in 2009 was started to get people FAMILIAR to the idea of a “Digital currency”.

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From: an article on PsycoTrick website

Origins of the Familiarity Principle: The Mere Exposure Effect

The scientific understanding of the familiarity principle largely stems from the groundbreaking work of Polish-American social psychologist Robert Zajonc (pronounced ZY-onts). In 1968, Zajonc published a seminal paper introducing the concept of the “mere exposure effect.” His research demonstrated that repeated, unreinforced exposure to a stimulus was sufficient to enhance an individual’s attitude toward it.

Zajonc’s classic experiments provided compelling evidence:

Participants were briefly shown various novel stimuli, such as Chinese ideographs or abstract polygons.

Some stimuli were presented repeatedly, while others were shown only once.

Despite not always consciously remembering seeing the repeated stimuli more often, participants consistently reported liking them more than the less frequently shown ones.

This simple yet profound finding challenged traditional views of attitude formation, suggesting that liking could develop without any conscious evaluation or association with rewards or punishments. The mere act of encountering something repeatedly was enough to foster a positive disposition.

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So, since 2000 we had war, a limited financial crisis, a pandemic, exploding debt which was potentially leading to a collapse of America’s financial system, loss of being the worlds “Global Reserve Currency” status and a second Great Depression? Which leads me to the most important question in my mind? How can people so casually create and/or perpetuate such pain and misery?

A now famous quote for George H.W. Bush to Sarah McLendon, a Texas journalist who Bush had known for years and who was the grand dame of the White House press corps at the time.

“If the American people knew what we have done, they would string us up from the lamp posts.”

So, the Robber Barrons & global banking actors (Capitalists), the power and control freaks (Communists), the Old Guard I.E. Kings & Queens, Duchess and Dukes, any other title holders that lost their power and grandeur more than a century ago, and the oddest is ISLAM.

So, what do they really want? I will tell you in the next and final article of DEEP $TATE.

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