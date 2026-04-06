The new millennia I.E 2000’s should have been a new day for the world. The USSR collapsed in 1990, and the iron curtain fell. America had finally balanced it budget and had a plan for fiscal responsibility. America was leader of the free world and had been the main reason that freedom was spreading around the world. Yet as we find ourselves here in 2026 nothing could be further from the truth. As a matter of fact, the world is in the gravest danger since the beginning of the last century and the rise of Communism and Nazism. By what? The “Elites” fantasy of a New World Order or Croney Communism as I like to call it. Who called for the adherence to the New World Order on 9/11 1990? Well, none other than George H.W. Bush…… With George W. Bush getting elected in 2001 what could go wrong…….

2000 thru 2008

2009 thru 2016

2017 thru 2023

2023 thru ????

AFTER YOU COMPLETE THESE ARTICLES AND YOU HAVE NOT READ THE LEAD UP ARTICLES, PLEASE CLICK THIS LINK TO GO TO THE VERY FIRST ONE TO START……… https://davidsthoughts.substack.com/p/deep-tate-where-we-are-now?r=2u141v

Once you get through these four items I believe you will have a greater appreciation of what crimes have been done by the DEEP $TATE politicians, and elites. By reading the entire series you will have an understanding of what their final world would look like……. and why we must fight the New World Order.

Please share. You can share individual articles and/or you can share this email to those you think should also know where the world is attempting to take us……..

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