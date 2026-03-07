When I began writing on DEEP $TATE I had no idea where it would lead me. The statements about going down the rabbit hole seems appropriate. As I opened myself up to any possibility information began to flow towards me.

The first two articles are basically a “prequel”. The first one gives a surprising assessment of where America stands today.

The second article is a very pertinent speech videotaped many decades ago with a warning to America. Robert Welch was on the mark.

The third is where the heavy lifting begins. All Americans need to understand how we got to a point where our government has become our greatest threat.

FIRST IN THE SERIES

Deep $tate - Where we are now David Fasig · Jan 13 I have been studying the last 150 years of American history and uncovering who and what has really been going on with our government and our banking system I.E. the Federal Reserve Bank. What I found has shocked me as I realized that we have people within our country and within government that have been working to bankrupt and destroy America. Why you a… Read full story

SECOND IN THE SERIES

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*BONUS ARTICLE

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THIRD IN THE SERIES

Once you get through these four items (only the third is more than a few minutes) I believe you will want to know what crimes have been done by the DEEP $TATE politicians, and elites. By reading the entire series you will have an understanding of what their final world would look like……. and why we must fight the New World Order.

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