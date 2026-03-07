DEEP $TATE - First Three Articles + BONUS
When I began writing on DEEP $TATE I had no idea where it would lead me. The statements about going down the rabbit hole seems appropriate. As I opened myself up to any possibility information began to flow towards me.
The first two articles are basically a “prequel”. The first one gives a surprising assessment of where America stands today.
The second article is a very pertinent speech videotaped many decades ago with a warning to America. Robert Welch was on the mark.
The third is where the heavy lifting begins. All Americans need to understand how we got to a point where our government has become our greatest threat.
FIRST IN THE SERIES
SECOND IN THE SERIES
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*BONUS ARTICLE
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THIRD IN THE SERIES
Once you get through these four items (only the third is more than a few minutes) I believe you will want to know what crimes have been done by the DEEP $TATE politicians, and elites. By reading the entire series you will have an understanding of what their final world would look like……. and why we must fight the New World Order.
Please share. You can share individual articles and/or you can share this email to those you think should also know where the world is attempting to take us……..
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