Link to first article in series. To be used if you got into the series mid or late in the series.

Matthew 24:4-6 - Jesus answered: “Watch out that no one deceives you. 5 For many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am the Messiah,’ and will deceive many. 6 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come.

The Democrats keep referring to America as a Democracy. This is part of the propaganda being shoveled our way. A Republic or a Democracy why does it matter? In a Republic we vote for “Representatives” who are supposed to do the hard work for us. That is to investigate the issues of the day and pass laws or block laws to meet their constituents wishes. In a Democracy you and I have to vote on individual issues and just 50.01% vote can be used to take away everything or give you things. This does not sound like real freedom to me. That is the real issue, free or not free. America stands for freedom, doesn’t it? Freedom of speech, freedom to do or not do based on our own judgement. Freedom to live where and how we want. All of this is tied to our Constitution and our votes.

If our vote is for a person or persons who share our values and goals, then America is working as designed. It is indeed our solemn opportunity to ensure that American values are followed by our government. But what if our election process became corrupt or compromised? Would we know, would we be able to fix it? As with the 2020 election, it is now being uncovered that America’s Presidential election had indeed been compromised by people who were threatened by, the person that America had picked as our President. Count delays, 3am uploads, votes not signed, votes double counted are not “errors” or mistakes but a blatant spit into the eye of the American people. Had cheating gone on before in other elections? My assessment is yes, but on a smaller, local or regional level. What we witnessed in 2020 was an unprecedented event, per size, scope and ultimate outcome.

Does this mean that we have not been controlled and/or manipulated in other ways? More subtle ways? Such as the illusion of choice.

ILLUSION OF CHOICE -

What if I told you that behind the scenes the DEEP $TATE has been doing it’s very best to ensure that our choices are their choices. If they don’t get one of their choices, they take secondary action I.E. assassination or impeachment threat.

So how have we done since the DEEP $TATE inserted itself into the American Experience:

JFK - assassinated in 1963 - was against war, and the Federal Reserve

RFK - Presidential candidate in 1968 (would have won most likely) assassinated - knew that Oswald did not shoot his brother

Richard Nixon - Watergate break in/ cover up 1973 - forced out of office - knew the CIA was involved in JFK assassination

Ronald Reagan - Hinckley assassination attempt - was against expanding government and was not the “establishments” choice, George H.W. Bush was their choice

George H.W. Bush vs. Walter Mondale - DEEP $TATE approved combo - Bush CIA asset since 1953, Yale Skull & Bones, Mondale a low energy milk toast Democrat

George H.W. Bush vs. William Jefferson Clinton - DEEP $TATE approved combo - both men were CIA assets - Bush Yale Skull & Bones

William Jefferson Clinton vs. Bob Dole - DEEP $TATE approved combo - Bill Clinton CIA since early 70’s, Bob Dole RINO

George W. Bush vs. Al Gore - DEEP $TATE approved combo - Son of CIA assets and eventually CIA Director, Global Warming/New World Order Gore

George W. Bush vs. John “Forbes” Kerry - DEEP $TATE approved combo - George Bush, Yale Skull & Bones, Son of CIA assets and eventually CIA Director, John Forbes Kerry, Global Warming/New World Order, Yale Skull & Bones, part of the FORBES family.

Barack Obama vs. John McCain - DEEP $TATE approved combo - CIA connected & RINO

Barack Obama vs. Mitt Romney - DEEP $TATE approved combo - CIA connected & RINO

Donald J. Trump vs. Hillary Clinton - The DEEP $TATES biggest error was thinking that the election was a forgone conclusion for Hillary. Though they did coverup Hillary’s illegal server, coverup of Anthony Wiener’s laptop, created a false Russian Collusion story, along with RINO’s blocking efforts to uncover corruption

Donald J. Trump vs. Joe Biden & Kamala Harris - Multiple false claims, impeachment attempts, lawfare, cover up of Hunter Biden Laptop, rigging of 2020 election

Donald J. Trump vs. Kamala Harris - Multiple false claims, January 6th Operation, lawfare, multiple assassination attempts, RINO’s blocking efforts to uncover corruption

So, what is the determining factor to determine who the DEEP $TATE wants and approves of? Whether it started with this goal or got morphed into this goal along the way the DEEP $TATE appears to have aligned itself to the WEF/WHO agenda. The desire for a One World Government appears to override everything else including our Constitution. In the final article of Deep $tate “Croney Communism” we review what the “Old Guard” I.E. the elites from the past and technocrats of today are working together to achieve.

Based on this who would the DEEP $TATE want? Well, their top pick would obviously be for someone that is working for the same goal or at minimum are easily manipulated or controlled. Either being a Socialist/Communist would be good, being a corrupt politician Democrat or RINO (easily controlled), being a member of an elite family (who will benefit from this new world power structure) a plus, ultimately a person who is or has been a CIA/Deep $tate asset and part of an elite family would be the best selection. How does this align with the last 40 years?

What if I was to tell you that Bush Family is one of the Old Guard, part of the Robber Barons families? That they are very tight with the other families of the day like the Morgans, Carnegies, Rothchild’s and the Rockefeller families and have been working with them for over 100 years? That they were part of the original Federal Reserve boards and that banking, oil and war have been how their wealth was created.

President George H.W. Bush was the first President to utter the words “New World Order” to the American people during one of his Presidential addresses in 1990. Where, how and why is an American President talking about a “New World Order” not America? Well, the WEF was created by Klaus Schwab after a CIA seminar that Henry Kissinger suggested for him. The entire notion was hatched while George H.W. Bush was working with Henry Kissinger on Nixon’s White House team. He was around Kissinger and Schwab at the beginning. He had CIA ties, and elite families’ ties.

To the Elites loyalty is everything, family and friends are tools used to reach goals and objectives. One such use is the putting of family or friends on the board of a company that they have invested in or are trying to control. This method has been copied by politicians of our day. One example is how both Joe Biden & Mitt Romney put one of their sons on the board of Burisma. No, they had no experience, but their job is to just report back to the family and watch out for the families’ interests.

In the last 40 years we have had one family that has been omnipresent, the Bush Family. With George H.W. Bush as President 89-93, George W. Bush President 2001-2009, Jeb P. Bush running for President in 2016 unsuccessfully still has aspirations to be a U.S. President. What if there is even more involvement with the Bush Family that we just don’t see or understand? What are those connections? Who else could be part of the Bush team?

What would you say if I told you that Barack Hussein Obama was related to the Bush family? Hold on….. you mean the guy that has had all his records sealed and appeared out of nowhere? Oddly I first heard about this connection on Facebook. A post showing an interview with Judge Roy Brown where he said out loud that the Bush Family and the Dunham Family (Obama’s mother) are related. It was just too amazing to not investigate so I did. This is what I found.

It is true that the Bush Family is related to the Dunham family.

From: Military-History Fandom - Stanley Armour Dunham

When you see that there is a pattern of money, power and political activism by members of this family it begs the question “How much of our political past has been determined by a few Elite American Families?”. As I had noted previously the “Elite” families whether in America or abroad are all about money, power and control. This is why they have put themselves in positions of authority, influence and opportunity throughout our government. One such entity/opportunity is having a family member in the CIA. The Dunham’s certainly were part of this along with the Bush’s.

What if I told you that this is a “Family Reunion” photo………... yes, almost everyone in this photo is related. There are a few others who could have attended I.E. John McCain, John Kerry and Mitt Romney.

Famous Kin Family Trees & Relationship Charts | Free Ancestry and Genealogy Website - search Jimmy Carter - Link to Carter Famous Kin

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A Company Family: The untold history of Obama and the CIA

By Jeremy Kuzmarov (Posted Oct 07, 2021)

Originally published: CovertAction Magazine on October 1, 2021 (more by CovertAction Magazine)

In this article it discusses the connections between the CIA and Ann Dunham (Barak’s mother), Stanley Dunham (Barack’s Grandfather), and Barack Hussein Obama.

It seems that the Dunham family was deep into clandestine services. The article gives specific examples of connections and actions by the Dunham’s along with some interesting ties to ultra wealthy families. Link to Article:

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The CIA connection does shed light on the odd way that Barack Obama came onto the scene. He was a relative unknown whose background, and history was murky at best with the removal of any related documents I.E. birth records, school records, and work records from public access questions were raised, but misdirection and delay are two top CIA tactics. Perhaps his family connection to the CIA and the Bushes were seen as “Inconvenient Truths” that would put his mission in peril? His mission? Did I mean his goal to become a U.S. President or is there more to his timing and tenure? Instead of being the “Manchurian Candidate” (reference to a movie about a gentlemen groomed by the Communist Chinese to take over as an American President) as some have suggested in my opinion it is more likely that Barack Hussein Obama was the “Langley Candidate”! Raised by CIA parents and grandfather, educated and groomed for the position by the CIA/Bush to execute the “DEEP $TATES”/Elites plan to assist the transformation into a ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT. The dramatic steps taken by Obama and the Deep $tate actors against Trump indicate that Trump interrupted something. Did Trump impose himself into the middle of their plan, a plan to align America with the UN/WHO/WEF 2030 Agenda?

Based on what is now being done by most Western countries in 2026 it is a distinct possibility that they understand that the American Constitution would never allow our country to be controlled or mandated by some world body or government. It would take corrupt politicians and judges to create the illusion that this kind of arrangement would be allowed. Is this condescendence or a plan that worked once for the “Robber Barons” just being repeated? We shall take a look at these “coincidences” in the next article in the series.

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