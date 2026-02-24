Link to first article in series. To be used if you got into the series mid or late in the series.

It was now the 1990’s and the Iron Curtain had fallen, peace was spreading around the world.

America had been the major factor in stopping the Soviet Union but in the process, we had put on debt, four trillion dollars in debt. Now today as we stand at 38+ trillion in debt, so this may not sound like much, but it really is a lot. America was searching for purpose on the world stage when a tech billionaire of the day named Ross Perot was sounding the alarm about the potential risk to America to have such an enormous debt. As I noted in my very first article on Substack America's debt is out of this Universe that Ross Perot ran for President in 1991 on this platform and I had the opportunity to see him in person at a park in Dallas. Why is this important? Because Ross Perot’s campaign for President got this issue front and center. He also was against NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) as he said all America would get is the sucking sound of jobs leaving America. He was correct. These few issues got Ross enough votes from George H.W. Bush that Clinton ended up winning the election of 1992. It also would greatly affect the rest of the 1990’s and the Clinton Presidency.

Bill Clinton was sworn in as President of the United States on January 20, 1993. On February 26, 1993, a truck bomb was set off in the parking garage B2 of the North Tower of the World Trade Center. This was not the first terrorist attack on America by radical Islam, but it was the first I can remember on US soil. The Iranian Revolution in 1979, the USS Stark attack in 1987 were the precursors. Radical Islam had inserted itself into the American conversation just as it appeared a now former enemy had fallen, Communism a new evil was rising.

Bill Clinton presented himself as a “Moderate” fiscally responsible Democrat. He had discussed budget reduction during the campaign as he had to deal with Ross Perot’s points. Once he got elected, he had to deal with the specter of his recent past as Governor in Arkansas. The issue of the Whitewater and Mena Arkansas Airport Cocaine smuggling.

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MENA COCAINE CONNECTION: When the Bush-Clinton Crime Family Ruled Arkansas - The Millennium Report December 2, 2018

CIA deep cover agent pilot Chip Tatum, a key Iran-Contra player who flew drugs into Mena and Little Rock in Arkansas, worked alongside CIA pilot and drug smuggler Barry Seal. Seal was one of the central operatives, whose CIA career and work in Mena are detailed in Daniel Hopsicker’s Barry & The Boys: The CIA, the Mob and America’s Secret History. It is believed that Seal was subsequently murdered by the Medellin Cartel, on the order of Oliver North and the Bushes, to prevent him from testifying about his activities. Before he was killed, Seal provided Tatum a list of Iran-Contra “Boss Hogs” who controlled the drug trade. The Pegasus File summaries Tatum’s activities, and features the “Boss Hog” list. George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton feature prominently.

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The reality is that the Bush’s and Clinton’s are tight. I mean George W. Bush calls Hillary his “sister” and there are reported claims that George, Jeb & Bill enjoy hanging out together. With this insight it seems odd that Bill Clinton would run against his new father figure, or is it? During the 80’s and into the early 90’s the Bush’s and Bill Clinton kept the money and drugs flowing in Mena.

So how were the revelations once uncovered, along with the evidence against Bill & Hillary (once again the Bush’s got a pass) reportedly being very strong did Bill maintain his position as President?

Ever heard of Timmothy McVeigh and the Oklahoma City Bombing? Well on April 19th, 1995, according to the official FBI findings is that Tim McVeigh and an unidentified person dropped off the truck full of explosives in front of the Murrah Federal Building as a “white supremacist” protest against the government. Its explosion killed 167 people, injured 684, and destroyed more than a third of the building, which had to be demolished. The blast destroyed or damaged 324 other buildings and caused an estimated $652 million worth of damage.

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President Clinton declared a federal emergency in Oklahoma City[110] and spoke to the nation:[93]

The bombing in Oklahoma City was an attack on innocent children and defenseless citizens. It was an act of cowardice, and it was evil. The United States will not tolerate it, and I will not allow the people of this country to be intimidated by evil cowards. Wikipedia - Oklahoma City Bombing

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I have to agree with President Clinton’s assessment that those involved in murdering innocent men, women and children are evil. According to the FBI who had infiltrated many “White Supremacists” groups with informants they knew of Tim McVay and Terry Nichols (not the other man with McVay in truck) due to their ongoing investigation named “PATCON”. Based on records the FBI had informants imbedded into White Supremist groups and also created their own White Supremacist group called the “Veterans Aryan Movement”. Per an article written for the “Libertarian Institute” https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/the-lies-behind-the-oklahoma-city-bombing/ the FBI’s investigation was either poorly done due to incompetence or due to coverup. Who would benefit from the death and destruction from bombing the OKC Federal Building? Other than the symbolism of McVay fighting the man and getting revenge for Ruby Ridge and Waco Davidian compound what else was a result of this catastrophe? Seems that the Federal Investigation team into the Mena Arkansas cocaine ring was making good progress and held all their evidence at OKC Federal Building. All the evidence (according to authorities) was lost. With all the death and destruction, the one silver lining was that the entire ATF staff that normally would have been in the building had received a text telling them not to come into work on that day!

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A third witness, Katherine Mallette, was interviewed by the television station on the September 12 broadcast. Mallette was an emergency medical technician with the Emergency Medical Service Authority (EMSA) and participated in rescue efforts the morning of April 19. She stated that as she was prepping an ambulance to transport victims to area hospitals, two ATF agents walked by, and she overheard their discussion. One agent said to the other, “Is this why we got the page not to come in today?” Mallette attested to this disturbing exchange on-camera for KFOR and later provided the Oklahoma Bombing Investigative Committee a signed affidavit attesting to what she had seen. 42

https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/the-lies-behind-the-oklahoma-city-bombing/

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As I have been spending time reviewing these major events in US history when there is a cover up there seems to be a standard pattern. With either the CIA or the FBI.

A plan is created

A patsy is selected

The patsy is masterfully manipulated into a course of action

The incident occurs

The patsy is exposed (quickly)

The FBI/CIA either lies, plants evidence or deletes evidence, and/or assassinates strategic people to keep the deception going.

They never ever give up the truth even when it is out in front of everyone

Buy time and create a new distraction

Where was this used (most obvious): JFK assassination, MLK assassination, RFK assassination, and Watergate as the most famous examples.

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A more recent example was the plot to kidnap Grethen Witmer Governor of Michigan. Seems the FBI targeted a group of “White Supremacists” with the intent of motivating them to kidnap the Governor of Michigan using explosives. The addition of the “explosives” (at FBI plants insistence) took the attempted crime to a much more severe crime level. The FBI charged 14 people in the attempted crime with 5 being acquitted and two convicted after a second trial. The judge was not happy with the FBI’s behavior as they apparently were very, very, very aggressive in getting this group to act. What was their rush? Well, the arrests came on October 8th, 2020, right before the Presidential election. These arrests bolstered Joe and Kamala claim that “White Supremacists” are out of control in the US and Americas main threat. What amazing timing of this arrest. The Biden/Harris campaign could not have been luckier…... but I digress.

If you walked down the street and asked your average American do you think that Bill & Hillary Clinton and George H.W. Bush are partners in crime they would either laugh or say how and why would a Democrat like Bill Clinton associate with Republican he didn’t even like Bushes. Well, that is a very good question. It seems that Bill Clinton who went to Yale (also George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, John “Forbes” Kerry) where it is reported the CIA heavily recruits from. It is reported that Yale’s “Skull and Bones” club is a major contributor to the agency along with other Ivy League schools.

There are multiple books on the shelves that delve into the Clinton’s secret lives. One such book Partners in “Power: The Clintons and their America” the author Roger Morris a former National Security Council staff member took a deep look into the Clinton’s rise to power. His takeaway. Bill and Hillay Clinton had longstanding ties with the CIA (does help explain the trail of death around them). Bill Clinton was already in the CIA (most likely from Yale) when he travelled as a Rhodes Scholer in England and the Soviet Union. Did Hillary get in before she met Bill or did she just get brought in later? So, the connection with ‘Poppie” and his sons now has more context. As a matter of fact, William Jefferson Clinton signed the law that named the CIA Headquarters to the “George Bush Center for Intelligence” in 1999. Prior to that it was just called the CIA Headquarters. Bill, Hillary, George H.W., and the entire family and friends celebrated together at the renaming.

Bill, Hillary, George H.W., George W. and Jeb dodged a bullet in Mena. The 1990’s were calling and Bill Clinton had a new foil, Newt Gingrich.

Newt Gingrich came into office in 1979 by 1995 he was Speaker of the House. His platform as Speaker, budget and debt reduction. Being a conservative Republican, he believed in limited government and fiscal responsibility. Though the government had been fiscally responsible in the past (1960 was the last balanced budget) Gingrich believed it could be again. The moment was right now that saving could be had in defense now that the Soviet were gone. Clinton pushed forward with his agenda in 1993 which included:

The debate went on, and Newt got his dream the Balance Budget Act of 1997. On August 5th, 1997, President Clinton signed it into law. The intent was for the U.S. to have a balanced budget by 2002 and to be fiscally responsible after that. With no real threats America was humming and revenues continued to come in faster than expected so by 1999 the U.S. Budget was balanced (we were not spending more than we took in) this fiscal constraint only last two more years into 2001. Last time we reached this milestone in 1960 evil forces were conspiring to force their will on America. The following chaos lasted 20 years through the 60’s & 70’s before fiscal responsibility was even a conversation again during the Reagan years. We had peace, a balanced budget and no real threats to the homeland. The 2000’s were looking positive.

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