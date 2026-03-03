David’s Thoughts

David’s Thoughts

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Manny Vazquez's avatar
Manny Vazquez
Mar 4

This was a very interesting read. As a Christian, I am very glad that our Blessed LORD is returning to set all things right, including whatever this deep state is. That is why I have no fear of anything, because God is sovereign in the affairs of men, and ultimately, He will have the final say in everything.

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