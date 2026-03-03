Link to first article in series. To be used if you got into the series mid or late in the series.

The year is 2000. We survived the Y2k apocalypse (the computers were supposed to freak out as their clocks didn’t go past 1999) as the century ended and we partied like it was the end of an era. Clinton survived the Lewinski scandal and his VP, “We all going to die due to climate change” Gore was running to replace Clinton. On the Republican side a familiar name made it to the ballot George W. Bush. Yup the eldest son of George H.W. Bush. He was attempting to seal the Bush legacy as only the second father/son Presidential duo since John Quincy Adams. The polling had the race very close up to election day. They were proven correct as when the polls closed the race was down to one state Florida. It was fortunate for George W. Bush that his brother was the Governor of Florida on election day 2000. Sticking chads, butterfly ballots, overseas and military ballots were all under review. With both political parties pushing to get counts done where they felt strong and stop recounts where they felt an underdog the courts became the final arbitrators. On December 10th, 2000, the U.S. Supreme Court ended the count by ruling in favor of Bush. So, on January 20th, 2001, George W. Bush became President and Richard (Dick) Cheney became his Vice President.

The media and the Democrats had portrayed George W. Bush as an amendable frat boy of privilege (accurate). On the other hand, Dick Cheney was portrayed as a harsh ruthless man which they dubbed “Darth Vadar”. We know the pedigree of Bush but what about Cheney?

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Dick Cheney had been involved in multiple pivotal moments in of the last 50 years. He attended Yale in 1959 but dropped out and went back to Wyoming to complete his education at the University of Wyoming and University Wisconsin-Madison with a Political Science Degree. His first political job was as a staff member for a Wisconsin Congressman named William A. Steiger. He then graduated to the staff of Donald Rumsfeld who at the time headed the Office of Economic Opportunity. Apparently, Don liked his new staff member Cheney and appeared to become his mentor and fan. As Rumsfeld moved so did Cheney.

Rumsfeld becomes the Secretary of Defense under the newly installed Gerald Ford and remained so from 1975 to 1977

Cheney followed Rumsfeld into the White House by being named Gerald Ford’s White House Chief of Staff

He continued on as the Chairman for the Reelect Ford Campaign

After Fords loss Cheney won and became the Wyoming Congressman at large which lasted from 1978 to 1988

When George H.W. Bush got elected in 1988 he was selected as the Secretary of Defense

The Rumsfeld/Cheney duo reconnected in 2000 to serve in the George W. Bush Whitehouse.

Cheney became VP and Rumsfeld became Secretary of Defense.

This new Dynamic Duo were inseparable and viewed as a valuable assets during the creation of the “COG” Continuity of Government plan during the Reagan years. Why did they feel this extreme plan was needed? The fear of a nuclear attack from the Soviet Union leaving America’s government in disarray and unable to respond properly. The plan basically created three separate teams with a “President”, Chief of Staff and other major positions that could be located in three different places. So, if team one got taken out then team two would take over the government, if team two also gets taken out then the third team begins to act as government leadership. This plan was kept secret from everyone including Congress. There was a concern that Congress may claim this practice as “Unconstitutional” as the Constitution has an order of ascension within it. Even though this plan was supposed to be more of a short-term tactical plan the possibility of people to potential abuse this crisis and take unconstitutional control of the government was a strong concern.

Why is this notable in our discussion of Deep $tate? One reason as so stated was the opportunity for a potential coup by unscrupulous people. The second the team of Cheney and Rumsfeld (part of the creators of this plan) were on duty at the White House on a very day that it was designed to cover. What a bit of fortune……

But for this plan to become active many, many failures by almost every intel agency had to occur. I went to the official source the 911report to try to understand how this could have happened. As Osama Bin Laden declared war on America in 1998 and after his disciple Kalid Sheik Mohamad had bombed the WTC in 1993 you would think there would have been at minimum a team assigned to Islamic terrorism.

The end of the cold war meant less foreign threats as so in 1992 the budgets for agencies like the CIA were being cut. The transition from Cold War to new threat did not go well. With new priorities, new threats, new skills and tools were needed.

As we live in a Constitutional Republic our agencies do have rules to follow if and when a person or persons become arrested for a crime. In 1995 then Attorney General Janet Reno attempted to clarify these rules to make it more understandable to those in the field. These procedures almost immediately became misunderstood and misused. So instead of clearing up and enhancing interagency communication people began to feel more imperiled that a missed step could be a career ender. Ah the efficiency of government.

With the threat of more terrorist attacks and the realization that sleepers could enter our country as “visitors” or “asylum seekers” the INS needed to become an important anti-terrorism agency as well. So, in 1997 a “National Security Unit” was set up for that very purpose. Track potential threats who entered the country ether legally or illegally. Basically, through the late 80’s and through the 90’s counter terrorism efforts were increased or added to the CIA, FBI, INS and the FAA. A lot of time, effort, energy and money was put in place to ensure that America was safe from a terrorist attack. As noted, earlier there was even a plan in place the COG to run a shadow government while a potential crisis was active.

As September 11th, 2001, was approaching America was on alert. After the Beirut Embassy bombing in 1983, USS Stark bombing in 1987, World Trade Center Bombing 1993, USS Cole bombing in 2000 along with Osama Bin Laden declaring war on the US in 1998, and other terrorist attacks by Islamic terrorist around the world we were most certainly monitoring al Quada’s every move. The Soviet threat was gone so at this point in American History our only potential threat was the threat of terrorism. The CIA set up an “Osama Bin Ladin” Unit in 1996 to track his activities. That was their only job.

So how the heck was 9/11 allowed to happen? Is it that government is just that inept which sadly is the story they conveyed to us in the 9/11 Commission Report. All the info and evidence were available if they only had a mechanism to communicate. Yet every agency had its own anti-terrorist department, and the Attorney General Janet Reno had worked with others in 1995 to clarify that agencies could communicate with each other on matter of terrorism with the FBI having some limits due to potential evidence/trial issues.

What really happened? As I have ventured back into the American History of the last 150 years, I have found that history does indeed repeat itself. One random event I noted was the 1907 Financial Crisis very closely mirrored the 2008 Financial Crisis. As a matter of fact, the Fed Chair at the time in 2008 Ben Bernacki had done a paper on the 1907 Financial Crisis and because of this he recognized the signs and responded to the 2008 crisis differently than would be considered normal and thus reduced the impact of it.

Anybody interested in what really happened in 2008 Financial Crisis I would recommend the documentary “Inside Job” you can watch for free from this link.

So, what event in history even comes close to 9/11, the only thing that rivals it is the Pearl Harbor attack. As WWII raged on without Americas involvement the mood in America was split. There had been a very large and active passivist movement after WWI as people had grown tired of losing their loved ones to fight for European interests. Didn’t we have a revolution with Great Britian to get away from the petty politics of Kings & Queens, Dukes and Duchesses was the cry. On the other hand, we had those who feared that letting things alone abroad would someday come back to bite us. FDR who wanted to do more was hamstrung. Rumors had swirled for decades that FDR knew the attack was coming and ensured the right people did not get the information.

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Author Robert Stinnett’s in his book Day of Deceit: The Truth About FDR and Pearl Harbor went deep and discusses the “three conspiracies” used to get America into WWII.

For years rumors have circulated that Roosevelt knew that Japan planned to attack Pearl Harbor—and just let it happen.

On December 7, 1941, the Japanese navy attacked the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor. The following day, President Roosevelt described it as “a date that will live in infamy.” In spite of this country’s official neutrality, Roosevelt personally had been eager to have the United States enter the war on the side of England. He had persuaded Congress to assist England with money, food, munitions, planes, ships, and Lend Lease, and by patrolling and convoying British ships in the Atlantic. These measures were intended, Roosevelt assured the people, not to take us into war, but to keep us out. Japan’s attack, while we were still formally at peace and negotiating to settle various disputes, gave Roosevelt the excuse he wanted to ask Congress for a declaration of war.

When the President announced that the fleet had been attacked “suddenly and deliberately” by Japan, people believed him. Only after the war did the people discover that FDR’s administration and top military officials had not been as surprised as they were: the U.S. government had been privy to many of Japan’s intentions since mid-1940 when intelligence officers deciphered her top diplomatic code. Washington officialdom had been expecting aggressive Japanese action somewhere in the Pacific. Whether or not they were expecting the Pearl Harbor attack is another question.

For years rumors have circulated to the effect that Roosevelt knew that Japan planned to attack Pearl Harbor—and just let it happen. By far the most detailed and credible claim to date is contained in Robert Stinnett’s book Day of Deceit: The Truth About FDR and Pearl Harbor. Stinnett is a Navy veteran of World War II who spent his life as a newspaper journalist and photographer. He argues that ample evidence was available to U.S. administration and military officials—through Japanese intercepts decoded and translated before the attack—to indicate that Japan was planning to attack Pearl Harbor. The Pearl Harbor commanders, Admiral Husband E. Kimmel and General Walter C. Short, would not have been surprised if they had been properly informed. Washington, however, chose to keep them in the dark.

Stinnett describes what appear to be three “conspiracies”: the first to compel the Japanese to attack the United States and thus to bring us into World War II; the second to deprive the Pearl Harbor commanders of available information about Japan’s intentions; and the third an attempt, which still persists, to keep pre-attack information from the public.

The first “conspiracy” began, Stinnett says, in October 1940, with a memorandum by Japanese expert Captain Arthur McCollum, chief of the Far Eastern Section of Naval Intelligence. The memorandum listed eight steps to induce Japan “to commit an overt act of war.” First, the main strength of the U.S. fleet should be retained in Hawaii. This Roosevelt promptly arranged, over the objections of James Richardson, commander-in-chief of the U.S. fleet. Over the following year, McCollum’s other suggestions were also adopted.

According to Stinnett, U.S. cryptographers had deciphered not only Japan’s diplomatic code known as MAGIC, but also some of her military codes, enabling operators in U.S. monitoring stations around the Pacific to intercept and decode countless Japanese military dispatches. Significant information was received from these intercepts, Stinnett says, including the Japanese Task Force’s last-minute choice for its staging area, its destination, and its attack order. But that intelligence was purposively withheld from the Pearl Harbor commanders.

On November 23, Kimmel, as the Fleet’s Commander in Chief, had ordered, without White House approval, a search for Japanese forces north of Hawaii and had moved the Pacific fleet into the North Pacific. When White House officials learned of this and feared the fleet might encounter the Japanese attack convoy, Kimmel’s ships were ordered back to Pearl Harbor. Also on November 25, the Navy in Washington told Kimmel to route all transpacific shipping southward leaving the north Pacific “vacant” and thus, according to Stinnett, open for the approach of the Japanese convoy.

Judging by the words and actions of Roosevelt and his advisers it is hard to believe that they were as sure as Stinnett indicates they were that the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which they wanted, was imminent. For instance, at a meeting of Roosevelt’s “War Cabinet” on November 25, Secretary of War Henry Stimson remarked that “the Japanese are notorious for making an attack without warning, and the question was . . . how we should maneuver them into the position of firing the first shot without allowing too much danger to ourselves.”

Even though Stinnett’s case does not seem to me entirely convincing, he has certainly assembled a great deal of information previously unavailable. His book makes fascinating reading for anyone interested in the events leading up to the Japanese attack and the administration’s subsequent attempts to deny responsibility and pin the blame on the commanders, who were not only deprived of vital military intelligence, but also were impeded in their efforts to gather it themselves.

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Am I suggesting that our government knew of the impending 9/11 terrorist attacks? The short answer is yes. The old adage “Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me” seems relevant. People/governments are creatures of habit. Why reinvent the wheel when it has worked so well before. Is the FDR omission the only repeat of our history? Well, no not in my mind. What started the Deep $tate and motivated the elites, politicians, and agencies to assassinate JFK in 1963, and setup Richard Nixon in 1972? Why, money, lots and lots of money. For the clandestine agencies with the end of the cold war their funding and cachet were being pushed to a secondary role. Also, with the Balanced Budget Act of 1997 budgetary cuts went deep and the budget was balanced by 1999 much like the last time in 1960.

Some have suggested that this plot was actually a government plan as the results of the attacks had major impacts all over the world. But it was a few odd smaller details that is leading people to that theory.

What was gained by the government because of the attacks:

On September 10th, 2001, Donald Rumsfeld Defense Secretary announced that the Pentagon could not account for 2.3 trillion dollars. As our entire nation debt at the time was 5.6 trillion and shrinking (due to Balanced Budget Act) this is a staggering number. Wedge One of the Pentagon was struck on 9/11 its inhabitants weren’t Generals and tacticians but accountants and financial people. This is where they were attempting to locate the missing 2.3 trillion

As the World Trade Center Buildings 1 & 2 collapsed an odd thing happened building 7 of the WTC complex that sat across the street also imploded. How and or why has had many speculating on the how and why it fell. But inside Building 7 was similar to Wedge One.

WTC Building 7 floors 9 & 10 the U.S Secret Service Financial crimes division - Task force El Dorado with all related documents and evidence destroyed.

WTC Building Floors 11, 12, 13 housed the SEC Enforcement arm, where cases like Enron, Worldcom, IPO ledgers and hundreds of more financial crimes worth trillions.

WTC Building 7 floors 15-17, 28-45, Saloman, Smith, Barney under investigation

WTC Building 7 floors 24 & 25 the IRS Regional Council

WTC Building 7 floor 25 the CIA Covert New York Station

In 2000 our National Debt was about 5.5 trillion, buy 2004 it was over 8 trillion dollars. The dream of a fiscally responsible government gave way to fear. An Raum Emanual once said “never let a crisis go to waste”.

Our Constitution was stretched to the limit with the Patriot Act and other laws meant to empower the clandestine agencies. The computer age was suppling new tools for monitoring Americans and others around the world.

So based on this theory, Bush/Chaney were selected and installed based on the knowledge of what was to come. But by whom and what is the end game?

The impact on the American people was instantaneous and dramatic, much like with Pearl Harbor. Americans stepped up and volunteered for military duty and local groups to support those effected. Our government moved forward with a Congressional Authorization for the use of force in Afghanistan by the 107th Congress. Interestingly within a day President was confidently claiming “we” knew who was guilty of this act of war on American soil, Osama Bin Laden. Wow, those issues with communications between agencies got fixed quick. How sure were our Agencies of who the culprit was and where they were located? By October 7th, 2001, America’s first troops set foot into Afghanistan to search for Osma Bin Laden.

Bush did have another potentially hot bed issue that had to be addressed quickly. Another odd connection and/or coincidence for the Bush family they’re family friends the Bin Laden Family were involved.

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The Bush Crime Family - The Inside Story of An American Dynasty

Page 323

The Bush and Bin Laden families have a long-standing business dealing. These began in the late 1970’s as we discovered earlier, when Sheik Mohammed Bin Laden, the family patriarch and Osama’s father, had, through a friend of the Bush family James R. Bath, invested $50,000 in Arbusto, the oil exploration company founded by George W. Bush with his father’s help.

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As noted in “The Bush Crime Family” is that the Bin Laden family had over the years donated to many “causes” the Bush family was promoting including the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library, Barbara Bush’s literacy project, and to a scholarship in George H.W. Bush name at Andover. The were also investors in Bush led or involved companies such as the Carlye Group for 80 million. Oddly as soon as George W. Bush was elected the BBC reported the following:

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The Bush Crime Family - The Inside Story of An American Dynasty

Page 324

It’s therefore not surprising that the BBC reported that FBI agents in London were pulled off an investigation of Bin Laden family and Saudi royals as soon after George W. Bush took office. In addition to Osama Bin Laden, other members of the family had terrorist connections and were under investigation by the FBI.

Of the 9/11 hijackers, 14 were Saudi, yet after the attack on American soil FBI agent John O’Neil stated publicly he was blocked from investigating the Saudi connection for “political reasons”.

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So, for some reason the potential laws that were being broken by the Bin Laden’s and other Saudi’s were acceptable or just a distraction from the real work to “protect the homeland” from future Government failures. What is governments answer to their failures? More laws and government of course. As the noted “Progressive” Saul Alinsky said, “Never let a crisis go to waste”. The Bush/Cheney Administration did not go small; they went as full “1984” as the technology of the early 2000’s could. American privacy was now under attack with the newly passed “Patriot Act”.

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From History website: Patriot ACT

Details of the Patriot Act

According to the Department of Justice, the Patriot Act simply expanded the application of tools already being used against drug dealers and organized crime. The act aimed to improve homeland security by:

allowing law enforcement to use surveillance and wiretapping to investigate terror-related crimes

allowing federal agents to request court permission to use roving wiretaps to track a specific terrorist suspect

allowing delayed notification search warrants to prevent a terrorist from learning they are a suspect

allowing federal agents to seek federal court permission to obtain bank records and business records to aid in national security terror investigations and prevent money laundering for terrorism financing

improving information and intelligence sharing between government agencies

providing tougher penalties for convicted terrorists and those who harbor them

allowing search warrants to be obtained in any district where terror-related activity occurs, no matter where the warrant is executed

ending the statute of limitations for certain terror-related crimes

making it harder for aliens involved in terrorist activities to enter the United States

providing aid to terrorism victims and public safety officers involved in investigating or preventing terrorism or responding to terrorist attacks

Did the Patriot Act Prevent Terrorism?

According to a 2015 Washington Post article, the Justice Department admitted, “FBI agents can’t point to any major terrorism cases they’ve cracked thanks to the key snooping powers in the Patriot Act.”

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This 300+ page bill was ready to be voted on one month after 9/11. Our Congress getting a bill ready of this magnitude, have it debated and voted on in just over a month must be a record.

Since the Patriot Act’s inception computer technology has developed exponentially, along with communications and AI technology. We now have (or soon will) the technology to track and monitor every person in the country. There is nothing that sounds more anti-Constitutional than our government injecting itself into every aspect of our lives. Tracking our movements, our activities. Yet somehow our Judiciary has failed to stop this practice and most our politicians sit by as feckless as ever.

As our clandestine agencies were given free rein to “search” for terrorist on American soil and beyond. Our government was not just expanding its reach in America but expanding its targets beyond 9/11 to Iraq under the guise of “Weapons of Mass Destruction”. Was this just opportunistic or was there a purpose? More questions than answers are created as time passed related to 9/11 and subsequent actions attributed to this attack. Where were we being led and for what purpose?

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