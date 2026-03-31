When I began writing on DEEP $TATE I had no idea where it would lead me. The statements about going down the rabbit hole seems appropriate. As I opened myself up to any possibility information began to flow towards me.

After the assignation of JFK, the DEEP $TATE went into full “coverup mode”.

These articles all have a common thread as the actual effects on America and the World from the JFK assassination and the subsequent expansion of war in Vietnam went much further than the instigators understood.

The DEEP $TATE had lost control and we ultimately would pay the price.

1964 thru 1968

FOURTH IN THE SERIES

1968 thru 1976

FIFTH IN THE SERIES

1977 thru 1988

SIXTH IN THE SERIES

Once you get through the next three items I believe you will understand more of what crimes have been done by the DEEP $TATE politicians, and elites. By reading the entire series you will have an understanding of what their final world would look like……. and why we must fight the New World Order.

AFTER YOU COMPLETE THESE ARTICLES AND YOU HAVE NOT READ THE LEAD UP ARTICLES, PLEASE CLICK THIS LINK TO GO TO THE FIRST THREE ARTICLES….. https://davidsthoughts.substack.com/p/deep-tate-where-we-are-now?r=2u141v

OR

IF YOU HAVE READ ALL ARTICLES UP TO DATE AND ARE READY TO MOVE FORWARD CLICK THE ATTACHED LINK…… DEEP $TATE - FINAL ARTICLES

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