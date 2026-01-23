Kissinger, David Rockefeller and Richard Nixon

Trump today at Davos basically told the World Economic Forum that America will not be surrendering to the New World Order’s dream of dominating the world. We continue to uncover unwitting confessions from Robber Baron class as to the plan they were putting in place to take over all the world via banking and world government.

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David Rockefeller at Bilderberg speech in 1991

Read the DEEP $TATE SERIES to find out how many of major political events in the last 60+ years were “operations”……..

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