When I began writing on DEEP $TATE I had no idea where it would lead me. The statements about going down the rabbit hole seems appropriate. As I opened myself up to any possibility information began to flow towards me, while the events of the current days just continued to add substance and clarity. This series is an honest look at what the DEEP $TATE has been doing in the shadows for 65+ years. As the “Elites” of the WEF/New World Order continue to push for control over America and the world understanding who and why we have Americans disrespecting our trust and working to destroy the country that gave them so much. There are multiple articles here but without looking at consistency and the long-term efforts it is hard to see the big picture. America is indeed at a crossroads and if our country survives is totally up to patriots saying no to the “NEW WORLD ORDER”!

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Deep $tate - Where we are now David Fasig · Jan 13 I have been studying the last 150 years of American history and uncovering who and what has really been going on with our government and our banking system I.E. the Federal Reserve Bank. What I found has shocked me as I realized that we have people within our country and within government that have been working to bankrupt and destroy America. Why you a… Read full story

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IT TOOK ME OVER A YEAR TO GATHER THE INFORMATION THAT I HAVE DOCUMENTED HERE. I DO BELIEVE THAT THE MORE PEOPLE WHO REALLY UNDERSTAND THAT WE ARE IN DANGER FROM NOT JUST EVIL AROUND THE WORLD BUT BY EVIL TRAITORS HERE IN AMERICA.

SO, I ASK EVERYONE WHO FINDS ANY OR ALL OF THIS HITS HOME PLEASE SHARE WITH YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS. EMAIL, SEND ON FACEBOOK, X, SUBSTACK ETC…… THEY NEED TO KNOW…….

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