DEEP $TATE - THE ENTIRE SERIES
(May God Bless and Save America)
When I began writing on DEEP $TATE I had no idea where it would lead me. The statements about going down the rabbit hole seems appropriate. As I opened myself up to any possibility information began to flow towards me, while the events of the current days just continued to add substance and clarity. This series is an honest look at what the DEEP $TATE has been doing in the shadows for 65+ years. As the “Elites” of the WEF/New World Order continue to push for control over America and the world understanding who and why we have Americans disrespecting our trust and working to destroy the country that gave them so much. There are multiple articles here but without looking at consistency and the long-term efforts it is hard to see the big picture. America is indeed at a crossroads and if our country survives is totally up to patriots saying no to the “NEW WORLD ORDER”!
**FIRST IN THE DEEP $TATE SERIES
**SECOND IN THE DEEP $TATE SERIES
**TEASER (DAVID ROCKEFELLER PRIVITE CONVERSATION) IN THE DEEP $TATE SERIES
**THIRD IN THE DEEP $TATE SERIES
**FORTH IN THE DEEP $TATE SERIES
**FIFTH IN THE DEEP $TATE SERIES
**SIXTH IN THE DEEP $TATE SERIES
**SEVENTH IN THE DEEP $TATE SERIES
**EIGHTH IN THE DEEP $TATE SERIES
**NINETH IN THE DEEP $TATE SERIES
**TENTH IN THE DEEP $TATE SERIES
**ELEVENTH/FINAL IN THE DEEP $TATE SERIES
IT TOOK ME OVER A YEAR TO GATHER THE INFORMATION THAT I HAVE DOCUMENTED HERE. I DO BELIEVE THAT THE MORE PEOPLE WHO REALLY UNDERSTAND THAT WE ARE IN DANGER FROM NOT JUST EVIL AROUND THE WORLD BUT BY EVIL TRAITORS HERE IN AMERICA.
SO, I ASK EVERYONE WHO FINDS ANY OR ALL OF THIS HITS HOME PLEASE SHARE WITH YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS. EMAIL, SEND ON FACEBOOK, X, SUBSTACK ETC…… THEY NEED TO KNOW…….
IF YOU HAVE A COMMENT OR SOME INSIGHT PLEASE LEAVE ME A MESSAGE. I REALLY APPRECIATE FEEDBACK. TAKE CARE PATRIOTS
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Deep state/corporate state= organize crime.