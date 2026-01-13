I have been studying the last 150 years of American history and uncovering who and what has really been going on with our government and our banking system I.E. the Federal Reserve Bank. What I found has shocked me as I realized that we have people within our country and within government that have been working to bankrupt and destroy America. Why you ask? They have determined it is time for a New World Order. During my research, I realized that America was on a path to insolvency. My first article on Substack was on our out-of-control debt. The article America's debt is out of this Universe (literally) explains in plain English the peril of bankruptcy we are facing. When I first wrote it, I believed that this overspending was just due to greed and incompetence. While that plays a part, I now realize it is part of the plan to remove America as a Superpower.

I came across the attached video which very concisely explains the pattern. While history is barely taught or discussed these days the people in the cabal are well aware of history and are using that knowledge against us.

From Wikiquotes:

The quote “You need to understand history as it repeats itself” is attributed to George Santayana, a Spanish-American philosopher. He stated, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” which emphasizes the importance of learning from history to avoid repeating past mistakes.

George Santayana is speaking as if he is talking to America and the World in 2025. This video below shows that our ignorance and apathy towards history can lead to America’s demise. Per this gentlemen’s analysis America is at step FIVE of SEVEN of the common events that took out multiple empires.

From: The Parrell Truth on YouTube - CLICK THE LINK BELOW AND WATCH THE VIDEO

The 7-Stage Collapse Pattern: Spain, Britain, USSR... USA Is At Stage 5

Under the Trump administration in 2025 we have been rolling back some of these issues with pulling back as the “Police” of the world, reducing our deficit by eliminating fraud and introducing tariffs, addition of investment and jobs in the manufacturing sector, rolling back woke social programs and policies, and fighting to keep the American dollar the “Global Reserve Currency” as the globalist are trying to get the new BRICS currency (Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.) to become the “Global Reserve Currency”. As demonstrated in the video that would be the final death nail for America. So, no American or European would want that right?

Unfortunately, my research has led me to another conclusion this plan is actively being pursued today. In fact, it is part of a plan that has been going on for decades.

This article is the first in the series “Deep $tate” which shall be released on every Tuesday for the next weeks. I promise you when you read what has really been going on the last 70+ years like me you will be shocked and angered. This information needs to be circulated far and wide as they say knowledge is power and us as Americans when we are united are unstoppable!

