As many of you know, I spent 14 months researching my 11-part Deep State Series. As the evidence piled up showing that America has been living in a slow rolling coup for 65+ years it also pointed to 2030 as a pivotal date for the American and World conspirators. Right on schedule the UN/WEF/New World Order types put this plan together and named it the 2030 Plan. As people began to read the series and got to the last few articles that reflected this push towards 2030, I pondered to the audience what could the significance of 2030 could be? One answer came back that startled me. The respondent asked, “Could it be that 2030 is 2000 years since the Crucifixion of Christ?”. For some reason the possibility was not a consideration by me. I do understand that these Globalist hate Christ and Christianity, but could that be it?

Knowing that history is often more complicated I did what I like to do, investigate the possibility. So, I started to search the web for information related to how our calendar matches up with Biblical timelines. In that process I came across this article by a Catholic Priest on the Website: viabible.com

The same Friday: when April 3, 2026 joins April 3, 33 AD.

Good Friday 2026: Why does April 3, 2026 coincide with April 3, 33 AD, the most probable date of Jesus’ crucifixion? History, astronomy, and theology shed light on the same Friday across time.

Published: April 3, 2026

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Summary

Good Friday, April 3, 2026

There are coincidences that don’t seem like coincidences. This Good Friday is one of them. As you read these lines, astronomers, biblical scholars, and theologians around the world are drawing attention to a fact as discreet as it is striking: April 3, 2026, is, according to the best available historical and astronomical reconstructions, the same day on the calendar as the day Jesus of Nazareth was crucified—a Friday, April 3, in the year 33 AD. Same date. Same day of the week. Same proximity to the Easter full moon. Almost two millennia separate these two dates, and yet they overlap with breathtaking precision. Father Robert Spitzer, of the Magis Institute in the United States, expressed it with eloquent restraint in an article widely shared in recent days: «”Today we are not just commemorating — we are reliving the same Friday.” »This sentence deserves closer attention. It says something profound about what the Christian faith understands by memory, by time, and by the real presence of a past event.

Science in the service of mystery

What astronomers have reconstructed

The investigation is not new, but it has resurfaced with renewed vigor this year precisely because the date makes it tangible. For several decades, researchers—including teams that have worked with NASA data—have focused on the question of the exact date of the crucifixion. The method is rigorous: it combines the ancient Jewish calendar, retrospectively calculated lunar cycles, and the chronological indications provided by the four Gospels.

The starting point is the Jewish Passover, Pesach. The Synoptic Gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke) place the Last Supper on the evening of Nisan 14, the first day of the festival, while the Gospel of John situates the crucifixion on the eve of Pesach, Nisan 14 itself—a tension well known to biblical scholars, who have proposed various reconciliations. What is generally agreed upon, however, is the year. The work of Sir Colin Humphreys and W.G. Waddington, published in the journal Nature As early as 1983, and later taken up and refined by researchers such as Bradley Schaefer and Jonathan Bardeen, converge on two candidates: Friday, April 7, 30 AD, or Friday, April 3, 33 AD. It is this latter date that now wins the majority of votes in the specialized literature, notably because it agrees better with the chronology of the public life of Jesus as presented by Luke (the beginning of the ministry “in the fifteenth year of Tiberius Caesar”), and with the data of the Easter full moon calculated retrospectively for that year.

Why does 33 AD prevail over other hypotheses?

Let’s be honest: absolute certainty doesn’t exist in ancient history. But the convergence of evidence in favor of April 3, 33 is remarkable. First, astronomy confirms that in the year 33, the 14th of Nisan in the Jewish calendar did indeed fall on a Friday—something that can be verified by calculating lunar cycles with near-perfect precision. Next, the Acts of the Apostles reports Peter’s speech at Pentecost, where he quotes Psalm 16, applying it to the resurrection of Jesus: this speech makes sense in a context where the Lord’s death was still very recent, which corresponds better to 33 than to 30. Finally, the dating of 33 fits with the Pauline chronology: Paul, in the Epistle to the Galatians, mentions his conversion “three years” then “fourteen years” after certain foundational events - an arithmetic which, going back, points to 33-34 as the year of the crucifixion and resurrection.

This is therefore neither a pious fantasy nor a calculated move. It is the result of the patient work of several generations of researchers who agreed to let science engage in dialogue with sacred texts. And this dialogue leads, on this April 3, 2026, to something quite extraordinary.

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Christian time, or eternity entering history

Liturgical memory is not a simple recollection

There is a very human temptation to reduce commemoration to a mere act of remembrance—like remembering an anniversary or a historical battle. But Christian liturgy, and in particular Catholic liturgy, rests on a radically different conception of time. The German theologian Josef Pieper liked to remind us that the Christian feast is not a representation of the past, but a participation to the event itself. This is what the Greeks called the ’anamnesis: an active recollection that makes present what has taken place.

Saint Thomas Aquinas, in his Summa Theologica, He explains that the sacraments are not mere signs pointing to the past: they are efficacious signs that make present the grace of an event accomplished once and for all. The Good Friday Cross does not belong only to the year 33—it transcends time because He who is nailed to it is Himself Lord of time. This theological truth, which the faithful receive each year in faith, finds a particular resonance today in the calendar itself: as if the cosmos, silently, were beginning to speak the same language as the liturgy.

When the calendar becomes an icon

The Church Fathers had a keen sensitivity to what might be called the “signs of the times”—not in the political sense of the term, but in the literal sense: the signs that time itself carries within it. Saint Augustine, in his Confessions, He meditates at length on the nature of time, this reality that is both evident and elusive. For him, the past exists only in memory, the future in expectation, and the present in attention. But there is a present that transcends this trilogy: the present of God, his “eternal now,” his nunc stans, in which every event in human history is simultaneously present.

The coincidence of April 3, 2026, with April 3, 33 AD can be interpreted as an invitation to enter, for a day, into this Augustinian perspective. Not to forget that two thousand years separate us from the Cross, but to perceive that this distance, measurable in years, does not tell the whole story. There is a proximity of another order—spiritual, liturgical, mystical—that the calendar coincidence seems to illustrate from the outside. This is why many Catholic media outlets around the world, from EWTN in the United States to The Cross in France, via Avvenire in Italy and Catholic Herald In the United Kingdom, they relayed this information this week with an enthusiasm that is not superstition, but wonder.

What this Friday says about our time

An unexpected apologetic

We live in a culture that often struggles with the historical claims of Christianity. To say that Jesus rose from the dead is something that faith alone can affirm. But to say that Jesus existed, that he was crucified under Pontius Pilate, and that this happened on a specific date that science can help to identify—this is a historical claim that even secular tools can evaluate. And they confirm it. This convergence between astronomical science, ancient history, and the Gospel accounts is not proof of the resurrection—that would be a misunderstanding of what faith is. But it is something precious: it shows that the Christian faith does not float in an indeterminate mythological space. It is anchored in real dates, places, and faces.

For Christians living in a skeptical environment—a coworker who smiles when the resurrection is mentioned, a child returning home from university with doubts—this precise date is a gentle but solid argument. It says: look, we’re not talking about a legend. We’re talking about a Friday, a year, a city, a man whom astronomers can confirm was crucified under a full Easter moon. The rest—the empty tomb, the apparitions, the faith of the apostles willing to die for what they saw—belongs to another order of verification. But the historical foundation holds.

An invitation to contemplation, here and now

There is something strange and beautiful about this coincidence being discovered—or rediscovered—precisely in 2026. Not because God has «programmed» the calendar to impress us, but because our eyes, this Friday, are perhaps a little more open than usual. Faith doesn’t need extraordinary signs: it rests on the Word and the sacraments. But it is not indifferent to the beauty of creation either, which includes the beauty of thought-provoking coincidences.

So, on this April 3, 2026, you can experience Good Friday with a slightly different awareness. When you kneel before the Cross during solemn adoration, you can tell yourself that the day it actually happened looked, on the calendar, like today. That the streets of Jerusalem were probably already warm at the beginning of April. That the Passover full moon shone on the city, as it will shine tonight. This isn’t magic. It’s simply history allowing itself to be touched, for the duration of a Friday, by eternity.

Father Spitzer is right. Today, we are not merely commemorating. In a certain way—mysterious, liturgical, and today also calendrical—we are reliving the same Friday.

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