Edwin Star was the most successful at singing the song “WAR” in 1969. The lyrics are powerful. WAR - Sung by Edwin Star

(War) h'uh

Yeah!

(What is it good for?)

Absolutely (nothin) uh-huh, uh-huh

(War) h'uh

Yeah!

(What is it good for?)

Absolutely (nothin')

Say it again, y'all

His emotions are raw and the words are to the point. Now there is a time that people are required to defend themselves from evil with WAR, but as a last resort as WAR leaves both the survivors and families of the dead traumatized. The impact is often felt into multiple generations; this is known as generational trauma. Unfortunately, this savage and unforgiving action has been used over the years by the Ultra Wealthy to further their interests with no concern for the carnage and destruction they cause.

One of the greatest scourges of the last 100+ years that has been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of millions of people is COMMUNISM. What we have been told about its rise like much of history leaves out much of the most pertinent facts. With COMMUNISM we have been told that Bolsheviks in Russia gained favor and overthrew the provisional government after the assassination of Tsar Nicholas II. This is a very simplistic claim. The reality is that COMMUNISM was created and implemented by narcissistic CAPITALISTS.

As I have found out all wars and revolutions take money, lots of money. Unfortunately, there are human beings that have such disregard for human life they are happy to finance war and often they play both sides. There is much profit in WAR. This is where the Russian Revolution takes an odd turn.

As it turns out the Russian Revolution was part of a plan, a process, to dethrone the Russian Tsar with the major planning and financing coming from one of the richest Americans in the early 1900’s. Yes, one of America’s Robber Barons, the ultimate in full contact capitalism put in place one of the most anti-human and anti-capitalist revolutions in world history.

The question is how and most importantly why?

May I introduce you to Jacob Schiff:

Quote from Grokipedia

Birth and Family Background Jacob Henry Schiff was born Jakob Heinrich Schiff on January 10, 1847, in Frankfurt am Main, then part of the German Confederation, to Moses Schiff and Clara Niederhofheim Schiff.[1][5]He was the second son and third child in the family.[1]His father, Moses Schiff (1810–1873), worked as a broker in Frankfurt‘s commercial environment, a hub for banking and trade within the Jewish community.[1]His mother, Clara (1817–1877), came from a local Jewish family.[1][2] The Schiffs belonged to an established Ashkenazi Jewish lineage with rabbinical traditions traceable to at least 1370 in Frankfurt, though Moses pursued secular business rather than religious scholarship. [2][1] This heritage reflected the Schiffs’ integration into Frankfurt ‘s Jewish elite, where families maintained long genealogical records amid restrictions on Jewish professions and residence.[5] Education in Germany Schiff received both secular and religious education at the Israelitische Religionsgesellschaft, a Frankfurt institution associated with the local Reform Jewish community. [2] Public schools in Frankfurt supplemented this training, providing a foundation in general academics before he entered the family business.[6]By age 14, in 1861, Schiff began an apprenticeship in banking under his father, Moses Schiff, a broker handling transactions for the Rothschild family.[7]This practical immersion, rather than higher formal studies, aligned with the vocational path of Frankfurt‘s Jewish mercantile elite, emphasizing hands-on financial skills over university attendance.[6]He continued working in his father’s firm until emigrating at age 18 in 1865, gaining early exposure to European bond markets and brokerage operations.[8] Immigration to the United States Jacob Schiff departed Frankfurt am Main in 1865 at the age of 18, seeking greater economic opportunities in the United States amid the post-Civil War reconstruction era.[1]Having completed an apprenticeship in a local banking house starting in 1861, he viewed America as a land of expansive prospects for ambitious young men in finance, contrasting with the limited scope of opportunities in his hometown.[5]He arrived in New York City on August 6, 1865, with modest resources but determination to establish himself in the burgeoning American economy.[5]Upon landing, Schiff quickly secured employment with a brokerage firm, leveraging his prior training and familial connections within the German-Jewish immigrant network in New York.[5]This initial position provided essential experience in American financial practices, including brokerage and brokerage operations amid the city’s rapid commercialization. By 1870, he had become a naturalized U.S. citizen, solidifying his commitment to his adopted country while maintaining ties to his European roots. [3] His immigration exemplified the broader wave of German-Jewish migrants in the mid-19th century, who often brought mercantile skills and contributed disproportionately to urban commerce and banking. [9]

Jacob produced well for Kuhn, Loeb & Company and impressed his boss Abraham Kuhn very much. His marriage to Abrahm Kuhn’s daughter sealed his place in the firm so when Abraham retired in 1875, Jabob Schiff at 38, became a senior partner and part owner of the firm. This new power along with his association with the most powerful of the International Bankers the Rothschilds family gave him the clout and backing (money) to become the number one rival of J.P. Morgan who became the wealthiest American after the controversial sinking of the Titanic where the three richest families in America were lost.

How did Jacob become the second richest man in America? Well, he took a different approach to the opportunities of the day. Instead of fighting tooth and nail with the other Banking Houses he decided that sharing some of the opportunities with them would create more opportunities. He was correct. These bankers help finance the westward expansion. They helped in the financing for the transcontinental railroads, the steel industry (financed Carnegie), the emerging oil industry (Financed Rockefeller), along with many more of the new endeavors related to the “Industrial Revolution”.

He was Jewish and used his power and money to help push back on what he perceived as “Injustices” that Jewish people had to face.

Number one on that list was his view on how the Russian Tsar was treating Russian Jews.

The treatment being noted by Schiff and other Jewish people was referred to as Pogroms. Quote from Wikipedia

1881–1882 1881 pogrom in Kiev The use of the term “pogrom” became common in the English language after a large-scale wave of anti-Jewish riots swept through southwestern Imperial Russia (present-day Ukraine and Poland) from 1881 to 1882; when more than 200 anti-Jewish events occurred in the Russian Empire, the most notable of them were pogroms which occurred in Kiev, Warsaw and Odessa.[2] They changed perceptions among Russian Jews and indirectly gave a significant boost to the early Zionist movement.[3][4] To circumvent censorship, these pogroms were referred to in the Jewish press as the “Storms in the South” or “Storms in the Negev” (Hebrew: הסופות בנגב, Sufot BaNegev).[5] The names are a reference to the prophecy in Isaiah 21:1.[6] Variants of the translation of the prophecy: “...As storms in the South pass through, So it comes from the desert, from a terrible land.” or: “Like whirlwinds sweeping through the Negev, an invader comes from the desert, from a land of terror”, and so on,[7] with “Negev“ meaning “South” in Biblical Hebrew and the pogroms in question happening in the south (south-west) of the European part of the Russian Empire. Jewish poor family dealing with aftermath of pogrom, 1881 The event which triggered the pogroms was the assassination of Tsar Alexander II on 13 March [1 March, Old Style], 1881, for which some blamed “agents of foreign influence,” implying that Jews committed it.[8][9] One of the conspirators was of Jewish origins, and the importance of her role in the assassination was greatly exaggerated during the pogroms that followed. Another conspirator was baselessly rumored to be Jewish.[10] The right-wing Russian press engaged in an anti-Jewish campaign and spread rumors of an impending pogrom.[11] Rumors and antisemitic blood libels were spread that Jews had been responsible for the tsar’s murder or the ritual murder of children.[12][13]/.

There indeed had been a rift between the Tsar of Russia and Jews of the day. This rift began in 1815 when the Tsar of Russia refused to allow the Nathan Mayer Rothschild to take over the banking and money supply in Russia. He swore that he or his heirs would destroy the Tsar for his refusal to comply. We had a similar threat to America when multiple American Presidents either shut down the “Rothschild” Central bank or vetoed/refused the Rothschilds to become the Central Bankers for America. How much effort and pressure were being put on American Presidents to succumb and relinquishing control of our money to the Rothschilds? Well in Andrew Jackson’s run for a second term his slogan was “NO CENTRAL BANK!”, a couple modern examples of campaign slogans are Biden’s “Build Back Better” and Trump’s “Make America Great Again”. Yes, it was that big of an issue.

Abraham Lincoln was also caught in the effort to control America through banking, but he refused to capitulate and went to printing American Greenbacks on his own.

From: American Media Group on the Rothschilds

1861: President Abraham Lincoln (16th President of the United States from 1860 till his assassination in 1865) approaches the big banks in New York to try to obtain loans to support the ongoing American civil war. As these large banks were heavily under the influence of the Rothschilds, they offer him a deal they know he cannot accept, 24% to 36% interest on all monies loaned. Lincoln is very angry about this high level of interest and so he prints his own debt free money and informs the public that this is now legal tender for both public and private debts.

This was considered controversial at the time as it did not have gold or silver backing it. Amazingly this is basically what the Federal Reserve Bank (Rothschilds) is now doing and has been doing for 50+ years.

So, in the early 1900’s the Communist or Bolshevik movement was created by Jewish men such as Marx, Lennin, Stalin and Trotsky. Jacob Schiff the second wealthiest man in America in the early 1900’s an unrelenting capitalist decided for either political/religious reasons I.E. saving the Russian Jews, perhaps serving the final wishes of Mayer Rothschild to destroy the Tsar or a bit of both not only funded but actively made moves to support the Communist takeover the Russia. Prior to sending 20 million dollars (equal to 500+ million in today’s dollars) in gold to Lennin, Stalin and Trotsky in Russian he convinced the Japanese government to allow the Bolshevik agents go into the prisoner of war camps where Russian soldiers were being held (From the Russian - Japanese war of the early 1900’s) and provide them the Bolshevik propaganda against the Tsar. This action led to tens of thousands of Russian soldiers returning home to Russia after the war who were ready to remove the Tsar.

So, when the war ended in 1905 the pump had been primed so by the time the full revolution began in 1917, they had the money, they had military aged men, and they had propaganda all in place.

Jewish Bolsheviks killed over 60 million Orthodox Christians, many of them from starvation caused by food theft, as well as the deliberate destruction of the agricultural sector. This carnage was not a deterrent for the Bolsheviks as it was their intention to destroy religion and capitalism. After WWII as the world was still reeling from mass destruction the Bolsheviks took advantage of the chaos and continued to spread this evil philosophy into China. They had found their candidate in Mao Zedong he was ready and willing to oust capitalism. They moved quickly and helped state the Communist Revolution in China.

When I see names like Epstein (as per this photo) or on another photo I saw a gentleman name “Maxwell” standing with Mao it makes our current situation with a gentleman named Epstein, and a woman named Maxwell, who are involved in one of the most heinous actions of our time makes me wonder if there are actual connections with the past and the spread of communism? Today we have the World Economic Forum which was started by Klaus Schwab and Henry Kissinger with its ultimate goal is to reduce the “useless eaters” in the world or cull the population by about 80% while telling us that we will own nothing and will live in their 15-minute cities, use digital currency and digital I.D.. Nothing could be more Communistic than that!

The results of this one Billionaire meddling into world affairs created more suffering and misery that any single war or event. Within a few years and prior to the carnage of WWII this new philosophy by Jewish Bolsheviks had been responsible for carnage unseen up to this period or since. Churches were destroyed en masse, and Christians were targeted and slaughtered. The world is still dealing today with this EVIL that was unleashed by an American Billionaire whose narcissism made him think that his will was more important than the many millions who would suffer.

Why is this information still pertinent today? Well today we are in greater peril with Billionaires like Bill Gates playing God with the intent of stopping people from breeding, from eating meat, along with an even crazier plan to dim the sun. We also have other Billionaires working feverishly on AI with the intent of taking over much of what humans now do…… what could possibly go wrong?

For some reason many people believe that if they have a great idea or are willing to destroy whoever gets in their way, that they are SURPERIOR BEINGS. This kind of narcissism has been the greatest enemy of real-world peace. Weather it is people believing that they were chosen by God to rule such as Royalty or those who have determined there is no God and that they know better, it always turns out that average people pay the ultimate price for their hubris…….

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