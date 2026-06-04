David’s Thoughts

David’s Thoughts

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Friar Tuck's avatar
Friar Tuck
18h

The lnternational Communists, and the International Capitalists, (both of whom have totalitarian ambitions) have temporarily joined hands to defeat Christian-democracy. The cover design shows that all moves made by the International Conspirators are directed by Satan and while the situation is decidedly serious it is definitely not hopeless. The solution is to end the game the International Conspirators have been playing right now before one or another totalitarian-minded group impose their ideas on the rest of mankind. The story is sensational and shocking, but it is educational because it, is the TRUTH. The author offers practical solutions to problems so many people consider insoluble.

https://ia600409.us.archive.org/28/items/pawnsinthegame_201708/pawnsinthegame.pdf

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Yvonne Wiggerman's avatar
Yvonne Wiggerman
14h

Thank you for posting this. I never knew about this, apparently my education lacked the pertinent information. Now I understand why so many are against the Zionist Jews. Many people cannot separate the good from the bad Jews. And here we are today fighting to keep Communism out of America. History repeats itself over and over, we as humans do not learn. Believing in God is the only answer in my opinion. Thank you again for opening my eyes to what is actually happening in the world.

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