David’s Thoughts

David’s Thoughts

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Betty
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AWESOME!! This gentleman gets it completely!! America, please wake up to the fact that Israel has fucked America over and over and over again; they are liars; killers; child traffickers; human traffickers; and overall assholes; they cannot be trusted; they lie when the truth would do; avoid Israel and Jews at all costs. It'll save your life.

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