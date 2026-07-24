Slavery is one of the most evil and narcissistic practices in human history. As we look around the world in 2026 sadly, we still have people who believe that they are “Superior” beings and that “others” are just cattle/animals. They often use religion as a justification for the abhorrent behavior. As America was being colonized in an effort to get away from the “Old World” tyrants and provide true freedom for all people the good and the bad made its way across the Atlantic.

The slave trade was no exception. Yet as I have found that most history the truth has been manipulated. In some cases, it has been totally removed, in others it has been slightly shaded to protect the real culprits, or it has been completely adjusted to blame the wrong people in order to gain political or literal control of people. This is the case of slavery in America.

From: An African-American apologizes for misattributed perceptions of white racism against blacks perpetrated by Jews

My name is Dontell Jackson, and like many African-Americans, I was brought up in a culture deeply infused with propaganda designed to lay the blame for all of the black race's ills on the white man. It was not until I began looking into the actual history of blacks, whites, and other races in America, that I came to realize that many if not most of the resentment that African-Americans harbor regarding our long history of abuse and exploitation has been intentionally misdirected by those who are most responsible for it, to shift the blame away from themselves as a people onto the white race who they regard as their enemies. The reality is that the white race had little to do with the slave trade that took our ancestors away from Africa and sold them into bondage in the New World. That crime was committed not by White Europeans, but by Jews who were engaged in transatlantic commerce between the Old World and the Americas where they hoped to establish a New Jerusalem from which to rule the world by way of exploiting all races who were not members of their tribe of "chosen people." In their efforts to accomplish that goal, the white race has been hoodwinked and manipulated as unsuspecting pawns almost as much as the black race has been. Blacks have been purposely misled by the Jewish people who, in previous centuries, built their fortunes in the transatlantic slave trade, and who continue to manipulate and exploit us even today. Because most black people make no distinction between Jews and whites, it is easy for the Jews to evade justice and escape the blame for the wrongs that they have inflicted on our people for centuries by convincing blacks that it was the white man who did it. In most cases the vast majority of the white race had nothing to do with slavery or other crimes that have been committed against our people. Whites were and continue to be exploited and manipulated by the Jews, the same as blacks, and their race is even more hated by the Jew, where blacks are simply disregarded by the Jews with indifference, as are other races. We are all simply pawns to the Jews who have no other use for us beyond being a source of profit to them and a weapon that can be used to help destroy whites, who they see as their sworn enemies, by encouraging us to breed with them until there are no longer any whites left. I would like to invite all of my black brothers and sisters to join me in untangling the lies, deceptions and half-truths that have been foisted upon us as a race, and to explore the true history of what has been done to us as a people by those who were more than happy to encourage us to think these wrongs were committed against us by whites, when in reality those crimes were carried out by Jews. Please feel free to share the information that I have presented on this site with as many of your friends, relatives, and associates as possible, so that we as a people can gain greater freedom through knowledge of the truth which is the only thing that can set us free from the state of subjugation, manipulation, and exploitation at the hands of those who have and who continue to deceive us. Let us educate ourselves as a people by sharing this knowledge of the truth among all of our race so that we can at last break free of the bondage of the lies and superstition that have enslaved our minds and our spirits. WHO ARE THE JEWS? JEWS & THE SLAVE TRADE JEWISH EXPLOITATION OF AFRICAN AMERICANS JEWS & THE CIVIL WAR This is the opening statement in Dontell’s 27-page article where he investigates the real history of slavery in America. He documents or as people say today he provides the “receipts” for his views of those who promoted, ran and profited from this evil practice of slavery. READ ENTIRE ARTICLE BY Dontell Jackson here

Why is the proper attribution important today as per the slave trade that ended in 1865 in America? Because facts matter and the truth about who actually funded and facilitated slavery in America has been “PURPOSELY” hidden. An organized propaganda campaign has been going on for almost two centuries which indicated that white people were behind the enslavement of black peoples and that white folks have been and still are the “racist”, power hungry race on the planet. This campaign of propaganda or “fake news” as we know it today continues. White man bad, White man is prejudice, White man needs to be eliminated in order for the world to move forward. Culminating into the biggest con of today: “the biggest problem in the world today is “WHITE NATIONALISM”.

There was even a plan put together over 100 years ago by the father of the European Union, Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi. Today it is known as the “Replacement Theory” and has created the chaos that we are now experiencing in the world. People from 3rd world counties have been deposited into homogeneous countries and communities in the name of “equity”. The “Elites” are selling it as compassion while the local populations endure the chaos and violence associated with violent 3rd world cultures and religious extremist. As noted below the “Official” explanation is B.S. The reality is that there is a certain cabal of elites whose goal is the enslavement of world via a New World Order.

This plan has been in place for a few centuries and its true architects the Rothschild family have been actively pursuing this plan for hundreds of years. When I say actively, I mean actively. They have infiltrated almost every country and have taken control of that country's money. America is no exception as in 1913 their agents finally overcame a century and a half of rejection by multiple American Presidents including Jefferson, Jackson (assassins gun jammed), and Lincoln (cost him his life). The traitor Woodrow Wilson and the Democrats finally gave them what they wanted control of America’s finances.

They have also been playing both sides of each war for the last 150 years. It appears that they have been involved in agitating and manipulating events to cause most of the wars over the last centuries. This practice is both financial and political. As they control the money for most countries, they loan money to both sides. However, the war goes they profit.

One example of this was the Napolean Wars between France and England. The Rothchild’s financed both sides and cared for neither. They were caught in what is known as the “Waterloo Deception”. What is that? In England due to the high costs of war, they sold “WAR BONDS” to the public to help pay for the war. The Rothschilds saw an opportunity when Napolean lost to the Duke of Wellington at Waterloo. The Rothschilds not only had the banking empire but also a communication system (carrier pigeons) that surpassed all others. Their agents reported back to them that Napolean had lost, and the war was won by Britian. This was valuable information. The Rothschilds received this information in England a few days before anyone else. So having no loyalty to the British Crown they had their agents in England leak that Napolean had won the battle and the war. Britian had lost! This caused the value of the bonds to crash, regular folks panicked and sold. The Rothschilds bought up the bonds for pennies on the dollar. When the truth about the battle finally made it to England the Rothschilds made a fortune off this deception. This is just the tip of the iceberg as the Rothschilds go.

Once again why is this bit of history important? Because what we are experiencing today is part and parcel of their plan to dominate the world. Even today their tentacles are influencing the world and American politics. The Rothschilds are noted in the Epstein files more than eleven thousand times. More than any other.



Jeffery Epstein to Peter Tiel “I represent the Rothschilds”





Netanyahu & Jacob Rothschild

So, if you want to understand how over the last 100 years the propaganda against people of European heritage I.E. White People has been under attack, and every problem and issue is now being attributed to white people the answer is simple. Those who believe they are “Elites” (I believe they are Luciferians not really Muslims, Christians or Jews who they pretend to be) are intimidated and resentful of Christianity and European culture. As the Epstein files have shocked the world due to the pure evil of the participants, the acts done to children, it shows the level of evil we are dealing with even today.

It also should be a wakeup call for every one of us. We need to say, no more, to the propaganda, political correctness, woke ideologies being promoted and used like weapons to keep good people to stay quite on the sidelines.

It is time for all people to reject the false narrative of “White Supremacy” and “White Nationalism” as a goal of your average white person. The future freedom of all peoples and races rest on the rejection of hate and the continued presence of the United States of America as the U.S. Constitution is the only thing in place today between freedom and slavery not just for America but the World!

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