David’s Thoughts

David’s Thoughts

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Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
2d

My father was in Cyprus in the 70s as part of the military piece keeping force.

He laughed at how the Greeks bred dogs and used them for phycologal warfare on the Turks. He said street dogs ran wild and the Muslim Turks hated them.

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1 reply by David Fasig
B McClain's avatar
B McClain
3d

Thank you for sharing this. It is a very informative and interesting piece!!!! Will definitely share!

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