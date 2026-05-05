It is interesting how searching for knowledge in one subject often brings a person in contact with other subjects and information that for some reason has been hidden in history. The subject of Muslims and their overt and open distain/fear of dogs have been demonstrated by the Muslim immigrants that are now occupying many EU and British countries. I have seen video of a woman walking a large dog in public in England and Muslims scurrying out of the way in fear along with videos of Imams talking about this very subject claiming that dogs are unclean and should not be allowed in Muslim homes or society. There has even been Muslims who immigrated to a country and are now protesting the presents of dogs and asking that laws be written to ban them in public etc.

What is behind this strong, no obsessive fear/conflict with dogs? There appears to be many dogmas (sorry about the pun) and rules in Islam that seem odd. Some are abhorrent to western values. Fear and hatred of dogs is just one of them. So, is this objection/fear noted and explained in the Quran? The short answer is no.

I inquired online to find out what the Quran actually says about dogs. This is what I found.

This information is an AI consensus:

The Quran’s Stance on Dogs The Quran does not explicitly prohibit dogs, nor does it suggest they are inherently impure or have a contaminating effect. Instead, the Quran mentions dogs in a neutral or positive context, such as in Surah Al-Maidah and Surah Al-Kahf. For instance, Surah 5:4 states that it is lawful to eat game caught by trained hunting dogs, and in Surah 18, a dog is depicted as a loyal guardian accompanying righteous youths in a cave. This portrayal contradicts beliefs that dogs are fundamentally impure or should be avoided, which are often derived from Hadith rather than the Quran itself. Wikipedia, Medium + 9 The Quran’s narrative of the Companions of the Cave in Surah Al-Kahf repeatedly includes their dog, even though the story could be complete without its mention. This emphasis suggests a positive view of the animal. Furthermore, the Quran does not outline how to treat animals beyond rules concerning animal sacrifice, and it does not contain any direct prohibitions against dogs as pets or their presence in homes.

So, if the Quran does not take such a hard stance on dogs, then why do modern day Muslims have such an adverse reaction when dogs are present?

This is where the initial statement about stumbling across history comes in. During my search and research into the many wars over the ages trying to understand who started these wars and why, I came across a statement that inferred that it was not the crusades that actually stopped the Islamic Armies from invading Europe for the umpteenth time. That the reality is that fate stepped in to stop, no crush the Muslim expansion and even ended the “Califate” for 200 years. So how did this occur?

Mongol hordes with their WAR DOGS.

From Wikipedia: Mongol raids Mongol raids into Palestine took place towards the end of the Crusades, following the temporarily successful Mongol invasions of Syria, primarily in 1260 and 1300. Following each of these invasions, there existed a period of a few months during which the Mongols were able to launch raids southward into Palestine, reaching as far as Gaza. There were multiple raids into the Middle East Mongol campaigns of 1260

Battle of Ain Jalut (1260)

Sidon incident (1260)

Mongol raids during Edward I’s Crusade (1271)

Mongol campaigns of 1299–1300 Fate of Jerusalem in 1300 European rumours about Jerusalem (2nd and 3rd paragraph) By April 1300, Pope Boniface VIII was sending a letter announcing the “great and joyful news to be celebrated with special rejoicing,”[48] that the Mongol Ghazan had conquered the Holy Land and offered to hand it over to the Christians. In Rome, as part of the Jubilee celebrations in 1300, the Pope ordered processions to “celebrate the recovery of the Holy Land” and further encouraged everyone to depart for the newly recovered area. King Edward I of England was asked to encourage his subjects to depart as well, to visit the Holy Places. Pope Boniface even referred to the recovery of the Holy Land from the Mongols in his bull Ausculta fili. In the summer of the Jubilee year (1300), Pope Boniface VIII received a dozen ambassadors, dispatched from various kings and princes. One of the groups was of 100 Mongols, led by the Florentine Guiscard Bustari, the ambassador for the Il-khan. The embassy, abundantly mentioned in contemporary sources, participated in the Jubilee ceremonies.[47] Supposedly, the ambassador was also the man nominated by Ghazan to supervise the re-establishment of the Franks in the territories that Ghazan was going to return to them.

As it turns out the Mongols did not fully take Jerusalem, but the impact on the Muslim powers and power structure had been great. The Mongols did more of what the European Crusaders were attempting to do, defeat Muslim armies and hold on to power for many decades. Some have suggested it was the Mongol Hordes appearance and success that gave Europe time to breathe and grow with the Renaissance period as the final outcome.

The Renaissance, meaning “rebirth,” was a period of profound cultural, artistic, political, and intellectual transformation in Europe following the Middle Ages. Its early roots, often called the Italian Proto-Renaissance, appeared around 1250–1300, with figures like Dante and Giotto marking the initial revival of classical learning and artistic innovation in Florence and other Italian city-states.

The Mongols were fierce warriors and when they arrived on the scene mounted on their large horses and their WAR DOGS the combination was not only very successful but also terrifying to their enemies.

Co-pilot search results

Mongols and Their War Dogs The Mongols, especially under Genghis Khan (Temujin), were renowned for their military discipline, mobility, and use of animals in warfare. While the empire’s most famous generals were human commanders, the Mongols also kept and trained war dogs that served in close combat, scouting, and protection. Role of War Dogs in Mongol Warfare War dogs were valued for their loyalty, speed, and ferocity. They were used to: Scout and track enemies in the steppe and forests.

Attack and intimidate enemy troops in close quarters.

Guard commanders and supply lines.

Sniff out hidden enemies or ambush points Pet Reader. Genghis Khan himself was said to have a deep respect for dogs, keeping them as both companions and military assets Pet Reader. The “Four Dogs of War” In Mongol tradition, the term “Four Dogs of War” refers to four legendary generals—Jebe, Subutai, Jelme, and Kublai—who were so feared and effective that they were likened to war dogs in epic poetry TheCollector+1. While these were human generals, the metaphor reflects the Mongols’ belief that their most trusted warriors were as fierce and indispensable as their war dogs.

It now seems understandable that people who were badly beaten by the Mongol hordes during vicious and bloody battles that included WAR DOGS part of the front-line fighters would learn to fear dogs. As Islam is a religion that appears to have a long memory and believes that old days and old ways are the only proper philosophy it is not surprising that this fear would have been passed down for generations.

Just my thoughts……………… what are your thoughts on this information?

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