It is said history is written by the victors, and this is true within their time. What I mean by this is that once we as humans get some distance from the actual events our scholars and archeologists tend to go back to sift through the skewed view of history left by those victors. For all great historical events this is the case. Such as the history of China and Genghis Khan, the history of the Egyptian Dynasties, the Greek period, the Rise and Fall of the Roman Empire, the crusades, the history of the French and British Empires to name a few.

It appears to me we are now in the process of unraveling the real history of America. We are slowly unraveling the myths, the lies and sometimes the hard truth about us. I have always loved history and have read and studied over my many years. So, as the turmoil of the 21st century unravels I have begun to see odd connections from the past into today. As we have been warned so many times by so many philosophers and scribes “you ignore history at your own risk as history tends to repeat itself”. So let me take you on a short journey into the past in effort to help clarify today and our future.

The first so called “Progressive” Republican president was Teddy Roosevelt. As the name implies, he was a New York Roosevelt. Yeah, one of the wealth families of the late 1800’s and into the early 20th century. Who were the super wealthy in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s?

How wealth were they? Per Forbes Magazine of an article of July 2018 they broke down like this.

• 1802: Du Pont family, $14.5 billion

• 1841: Mellon family, $11.5 billion

• 1858: Rockefeller family, $11 billion

• 1864: Donnelley family, $1.6 billion

• 1865: Cargill /MacMillan family, $45 billion

• 1865: Milliken family, $4.4 billion

• 1865: De Young family, $2.5 billion

• 1870: Brown family, $12.8 billion

• 1873: Coors family, $4 billion

• 1873: Haas family, $3.7 billion

• 1876: Busch family, $13.5 billion (beer)

• 1878: E.W. Scripps family, $7.2 billion

• 1878: Pulitzer family, $1.6 billion

• 1881: Shea family, $2.5 billion

• 1882: Dorrance family, $13.6 billion

Sure, you can look at these numbers and say well we have plenty of billionaires today. The difference is that what a billion represents in 1800’s vs. today is staggering. Per an inflation calculator, the Rockefeller’s 11-billion-dollar fortune would be worth $420,569,512,195.18. Yeah, that is 420+billion dollars. The person noted as the richest person in the world Elon Musk is worth $430+billion. The difference is there were 15 families bouncing around this mark in the 1800’s. As most people were farmers and worked the land the real power of these families is unmatched today.

Why is this important and what does a member of this family have in common with Trump? Let’s first look at Teddy’s rise to political power.

Theodore Roosevelt Timeline

Written and fact-checked by

The Editors of Encyclopaedia Britannica

October 27, 1858

Theodore Roosevelt Library of Congress, Washington, D.C. (digital file number cph 3a53299)

Theodore Roosevelt is born in New York City. Sickly as a boy, he later develops a strong body through intense physical exercise. He adopts what he refers to as “the strenuous life” as his ideal, believing in the value of vigorous activity and tireless effort.

1880–81

Roosevelt graduates from Harvard College and briefly attends Columbia Law School but leaves to pursue a career in writing and politics. He marries Alice Hathaway Lee and has one daughter, Alice. A year later, at the age of 23, he is elected as a Republican to the New York State Assembly.

1884–97

In 1884 both his mother and his wife die on the same day. Roosevelt leaves politics and retreats to his cattle ranch in the Dakota Territory. In 1886 he marries Edith Kermit Carow. They settle in Oyster Bay, New York. They have five children between 1887 and 1897. Roosevelt reenters politics but loses in the New York City mayoral race in 1886. He remains politically active and later serves as a member of the U.S. Civil Service Commission (1889–95) and president of the New York City Board of Police Commissioners (1895–97).

1897–98

Rough Riders Theodore Roosevelt (center) led the Rough Riders during the Spanish-American War.National Archives, Washington, D.C.

Appointed assistant secretary of the navy by President William McKinley in 1897, Roosevelt campaigns to expand the navy. The United States declares war on Spain in 1898, and Roosevelt resigns as assistant secretary to organize the 1st Volunteer Cavalry, known as the Rough Riders. Roosevelt leads the Rough Riders during the Battle of Santiago in Cuba and becomes a national hero of the Spanish-American War. After the war he returns to politics and is elected governor of New York in November 1898.

1899–1901

As governor, Roosevelt removes corrupt officials and successfully pushes for legislation to regulate corporations and the civil service. His actions frustrate Republican Party leaders, who want to limit Roosevelt’s power. They make him McKinley’s vice-presidential running mate, assuming that Roosevelt would serve in a largely ceremonial capacity. McKinley wins the 1900 presidential election, and Roosevelt becomes vice president. On September 14, 1901, President McKinley dies from his wounds after being shot by an assassin, making Roosevelt the 26th president of the United States. Six weeks short of his 43rd birthday, he is the youngest person to hold the office.

1904–08

Russo-Japanese War An American cartoon (“Let Us Have Peace”) hails the peacemaking efforts of President Theodore Roosevelt, who mediated an end to the Russo-Japanese War.The Granger Collection, New York

Roosevelt easily wins the 1904 presidential election, with 336 electoral votes compared to Democrat Alton B. Parker’s 140. During this term, Roosevelt creates the government’s first regulatory agencies. Construction of the Panama Canal begins, and he establishes the United States Forest Service. In 1906 Roosevelt is awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace for negotiating an end to the Russo-Japanese War.

1909–12

Roosevelt’s term ends in March 1909, and he leaves for a 10-month hunting safari in Africa. When he returns, he gets back into politics. He runs against his friend William Howard Taft for the Republican nomination in 1912. He loses the nomination and then runs for president with the Progressive Party, nicknamed the Bull Moose Party. Both Taft and Roosevelt lose the election to Democratic candidate Woodrow Wilson.

January 6, 1919

Mount Rushmore Mount Rushmore features the faces of (from left) George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.© C. Borland—PhotoLink/Getty Images

Roosevelt dies at the age of 60 in Oyster Bay, New York. The Mount Rushmore National Memorial, dedicated in 1927, honors Roosevelt and former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln as symbols of the first 150 years of the United States.

Written and fact-checked by

The Editors of Encyclopedia Britannica - full article link below. https://www.britannica.com/summary/Theodore-Roosevelt-Timeline

The previous timeline per the Encyclopedia Britannica (yeah, the ones they used to sell door to door if you are a baby boomer) is an accurate representation of Teddy’s life and life in politics timeline. What it lacks is evolution of the man’s character and the influence of being a Roosevelt had in his outlook and biases.

As noted, Teddy Roosevelt was born with a Silver Spoon in his mouth. Being a Roosevelt opens doors and access to power that most will never know. He grew up with the .001% in New York City. All the photos of the gilded age with mansions and riches were his playground. The wealthy families of the day in America were equivalent to any royal family of previous centuries. They were indeed American Royalty with all the arrogance and lack of compassion for the “simple folks” as all Royalty over the centuries. So, as we can see today with the ultra-wealthy their children either embrace their wealth in a caretaker way (move in and take over the family’s business), they lose all motivation and become mere leeches on the family fortune, or they view the lifestyle and behaviors of their families and contemporaries (his fellow .001% ) and reject most and move on to their own lives and philosophy. Teddy was the ladder as the timeline displays. But beyond that he was a truly righteous man who could see good and bad, corruption and greed, and as his life reflects, he acted on his moral compass time and time again.

Trump life and timeline:

More people of course know about the life and times of Donald J. Trump. Like Teddy he has been bold and brash in his life decisions and looked for the spotlight wherever he could find it. Weather it was being on radio or television Trump has said yes to the opportunities’ presented by Phil Donehue, Oprah Winfrey, PBS, Larry King live, Howard Stern, or too many to mention new interviews and newspaper columns. He loves the limelight and uses it to his advantage. He is rich, flashy, and a New York City developer. He wanted to be seen with people, they wanted to be seen with him. Yes, he had success, and he had big failures, but he was tough and resilient, so he pushed through and carried on. They say the being a “Winner” does not mean you win all the time. If you ever played sports or any other endeavor, you know that picking yourself back up and trying harder is the earmark of success. That exemplified Trump and people (at one time) liked that about him.

His family was wealthy but not anywhere near Roosevelt wealthy. He grew up with 4 siblings and a father that was a developer. Trump definitely carried on as New York City developer. With all their wealth the Trump parents were not flashy. They lived in an upper middle-class house in Queens New York.

Donald Trump grew up in this 23-room house in Queens. Katie Warren/Business Insider

This home had 5 bedrooms apparently a few kids had to share a room. He went to Kew Forest School (an independent college prep school) until he was 12 and then was sent New York Military Academy. He graduated and went to Fordham University for 2 years and then on to Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania. His life was spent with regular folks in quality schools that his parents could afford.

Just like Teddy, Trump has certain beliefs that he has gained as his interaction with New Yorks most powerful bankers, Wall Street Types, Developers, and many, many politicians. How can I be certain of that? From Trump's words themselves over the years. Which he repeated over and over starting back in the 1980’s.

Interviews:

Larry King Live 1987 interview:

"I was tired, and I think a lot of other people are tired of watching other people ripping off the United States. This is a great country. They laugh at us. Behind our backs, they laugh at us because of our own stupidity. Our leaders — what we have, we have a Persian Gulf situation today. ... Billions and billions are paid getting oil for Japan, and they are paying nothing for it, essentially they're paying nothing for it."

Oprah Winfree 1988 interview:

Trump brings up how Japan is abusing us. He noted that they are selling millions of cars, VCRs, and other products here in America but if you try to sell something there it is near impossible. He also discusses how in Kuwait they live like kings and sell us their oil without real compensation to America. Yes, folks he was talking about Tariffs back in 1988.

David Letterman 1988 interview:

"We are living in very precarious times. If you look at what certain countries are doing to this country, such as Japan. I mean, they've totally taken advantage of the country. ... I'm talking about the [trade] deficits. They come and they talk about free trade. They dump the cars and the VCRs and everything else. We defend Japan for virtually nothing, which is hard to believe. So when I see all that I get very nervous, but I think George Bush is going to do a great job, and he's going to straighten — hopefully — he'll straighten it out."

Larry King live 1999:

"I think that nobody's really hitting it right. The Democrats are too far left. ... The Republicans are too far right. I don't think anybody's hitting the chord. Not the chord that I want to hear and not the chord that other people want to hear."

Oddly all these media, NY politicians and even human rights group loved the “Donald”. He received the prestigious “Ellis Island Award” with Rosa Parks and Muhammad Ali.

From the “American Mirror” publication of September 4th, 2016.

The National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations lists its reasoning behind the awards on its website:

The ELLIS ISLAND MEDALS OF HONOR are awarded annually to a group of distinguished American citizens who exemplify a life dedicated to community service. These are individuals who preserve and celebrate the history, traditions and values of their ancestry while exemplifying the values of the American way of life, and who are dedicated to creating a better world for us all.

It also lists its award recipient criteria, including:

Integrity

Passion

Gravitas

Humanitarian

Ethnic Heritage

If Trump was a racist then, why would he have been honored by such an organization? He wouldn’t.

Let’s recap: Trump before announcing his run for President in 2016 the media, Hollywood, New York politicians, and a majority of Americans loved “The Donald”. He was honored for being an honorable American who promoted the ideals of “Ellis Island”, I.E. diversity and inclusion.

So why and how did all these people do a 180 turnaround on Trump? How did he become a Russian Spy and racist in 2016? Well partly due to who he was running against. Hillary Clinton is one of the most dishonest, corrupt, and entitled politicians ever to make it to Washington D.C. Though later the media did all they could to cover this up she was fired by a Democrat on during the Nixion impeachment hearings for being such a corrupt person.

When she was an attorney working on the Watergate investigation, she was fired by her supervisor for “lying, unethical behavior.”

Quote Truth and Action article

Jerry Zeifman, who said he is a lifelong Democrat, was a supervisor for 27-year-old Hillary Rodham on the committee. When the investigation was complete, Zeifman said he fired Hillary and refused to give her a recommendation.

“Because she was a liar,” Zeifman said. “She was an unethical, dishonest lawyer. She conspired to violate the Constitution, the rules of the House, the rules of the committee and the rules of confidentiality.

Dan Calabrese reports:

How could a 27-year-old House staff member do all that? She couldn’t do it by herself, but Zeifman said she was one of several individuals – including Marshall, special counsel John Doar and senior associate special counsel (and future Clinton White House Counsel) Bernard Nussbaum – who engaged in a seemingly implausible scheme to deny Richard Nixon the right to counsel during the investigation.

[…]

Zeifman says he was urged by top committee members to keep a diary of everything that was happening. He did so, and still has the diary if anyone wants to check the veracity of his story. Certainly, he could not have known in 1974 that diary entries about a young lawyer named Hillary Rodham would be of interest to anyone 34 years later.

Hillary was also a lawyer in Arkansas where she got a child rapist off and later laughed about it and she was there for White Water and other questionable activities. She also commissioned John Podesta (her lawyer and hatchet man) to put together a false dossier accusing Trump of being a Russian Spy. But is her corruption enough to create that much backlash?

Hillary and Bill Clinton partying with a “Russian Spy” according to Hillary later

Obama does not like the Clinton’s but as Hillary and the Democrats had decided it was “her turn” to be President he figured that she would carry on his ideas, ideals and policies. He was indeed upset that Trump won in 2016 and installed many poison pills into the administration including promoting the false dossier into all three letter agencies before he left even though he knew it was a Clinton dirty trick to thwart the Trump Presidency. But was his revenge enough to turn all the media and much of America against Trump?

It is very likely that the tantrums of the Democrat Party, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama played a part in creating the environment we found ourselves in, but I think there was more, something deeper.

Trump noted over and over again that the media and the “Deep State” were corrupt. Yet over history there have been many a Presidential candidate who said they would “clean up Washington”, but with a bureaucracy that spends Trillions of dollars a year is a tough nut to crack. Add into the mix lobbyist running all over Washington, our Politicians as their lackies, mega corporations, and the .001 as their customers why would one more person with a dream of “cleaning up Washington” be viewed as such a threat? I call it “The Teddy Effect”.

What is “The Teddy Effect”? As you just learned a bit of history about Teddy Roosevelt and Donald Trump can you see the similarities? Both grew up interacting with New York wealth and power. Both hobnobbed with the rich and powerful when they matured into adults, and both had strong views on power and government. So, as it seems the elites have decided that history and government should not be taught to our youth the .001% remembers. What did they remember is that there once was a man of extreme wealth who grew up with the elite the .001% and the politicians that serve them. Because of this he knew of their proclivities’, their lack of compassion, their use of money and power to intimidate, and how they crushed any competition and formed huge monopolies. Teddy knew them and he was not afraid of them, so when they pushed him up to VP (a place most politicians end their career) they thought his “Do Gooding” was over. So, when McKinley died, he set forth to challenge the “Robber Barons”, break up their monopolies, put regulatory agencies in place to monitor business and free the American people and economy. They were not happy.

The mega wealthy showing who is really in charge.

So, it is my supposition that a corrupt Hillary and an angry Obama was not enough to get all the media (owned by wealthiest people on earth) and every government agency to flex to their power but their efforts were assisted by the mega wealthy. As noted, our government is now a cash cow for the elites and politicians. At 35+ trillion in debt and spending 6.2 trillion a year this reaction in hindsight should not have been unexpected, but the openness and aggressiveness has been unprecedented in American politics. But the mega wealthy remembered Teddy Roosevelt and “The Teddy Effect”. What is interesting is that Trump would have been slowed down in the quagmire of bureaucrats and RINO’s and most likely would have had some but limited impact. But now in 2024 after the endless assault from government agencies, media and the use of “lawfare” against Trump he is back in 2024 with bigger plans and people who may actually help him achieve his goal of breaking up the “Deep $tate” and returning sanity to the Federal Government. So, no matter what you think or thought of the man, his Presidency will change America and will be one for the history books.