As I started on this journey trying to understand why the power structure in America went crazy when Trump won in 2016, I started to search the current events and got led back into American History into the “Gilded Age” where the “Robber Barons” started their ascension into power in the late 1800’s. What I have learned is that history has been sanitized and very important names and events have been left out. My original assessment of why the “Establishment” was so afraid of Trump I believe still holds water, but as I continued to dig, I found that there was even more behind the resistance to him.

Nikola Tesla

As I worked thru historical info, I came across an odd fact that many of the Presidential candidates are related. The Bush family kept showing up in major event after major event, with their family relations also being involved in these deceptions. As an example, Barak Obama and George Bush are cousins and many of the Presidential challengers were also related to the Bush family such as Mitt Romney, and John Forbes Kerry. Even Jimmy Carter has familial ties to the Bush family. What I started to realize is that we have been managed for at least the last 65+ years (probably more) and that it is the behind-the-scenes contacts and relationships that tell the real story.

So, as I was questioning why and how that Tesla’s experiments and theories disappeared after his death, I began wondering if the same folks who are manipulating us (for their profit and power) also hid his research as it was designed to help humanity.

During my search I uncovered another very unusual fact and an odd connection. As it turns out Tesla’s documents all 75 boxes of them were confiscated by the US Government right after his death. So, the American government under Harry S. Truman stole his life work and had turned it over to a new government agency called Office for Scientific Research and Development (OSRD) with Vannevar Bush (yes, the same Bush family).

Vannevar Bush

Vannevar was also involved in the Manhattan Project. Which was the group that developed the Atomic Bomb. Apparently a very smart man. The appearance of the Bush family involved in another major government actions was unexpected but not totally surprising.

What actually shocked me because I had never heard this before is the brilliant mind that was tasked with reviewing and providing feedback on Tesla’s work was none other than John G. Trump! As it sounds this gentleman is part of the Trump Family. As a matter of fact, he is Donald J. (John) Trumps uncle.

From Wikipedia: John G. Trump Review of Tesla papers Following the death of Nikola Tesla in January 1943, the U.S. Office of Alien Property Custodian requested Trump’s support to examine the notes, papers, and artifacts left by the inventor.[35] Tesla had offered the U.S. Army a license to unspecified secret weapons, and officials believed his belongings might contain designs for a promised high-voltage “death ray.” Tesla had bequeathed the items to his nephew, a Yugoslavian government official.[35] OAPC was reluctant to send them to a Nazi-occupied country without prior review.[35][36] Then a government employee, Trump was called upon for his expertise in direct-current electrical equipment, which overlapped Tesla’s work. After a three-day investigation in Manhattan, Trump reported in a classified memo to OAPC that the materials had neither military value to the United States nor would “constitute a hazard in unfriendly hands.”[35] In the memo, Trump expressed admiration for Tesla’s well-known inventions, but assessed that his late-career ideas were “somewhat promotional” and “did not include new sound workable principles or methods.”[36][35] After many of these personal items disappeared, the Federal Bureau of Investigation received letters accusing it of suppressing Tesla’s design for a secret weapon.[37] Technical papers describing the weapon were discovered at Yugoslavia’s Nikola Tesla Museum in 1984 and did not overturn Trump’s assessment.[38][n 1]

Now I don’t believe that the Tesla papers were without great discoveries and insight that others were not up to contemplating so my theory is that this “statement” put out on what Trump found is a typical false and diversion tactics that is used by our government especially the military and/or clandestine services. What seems more likely is that many of the “modern” technologies and/or weapons (like high energy weapons) that have been “discovered” and developed over the last 70+ years may have had a Tesla Theory behind them.

With that said my curiosity is peaked and now if I had a moment to talk to President Trump my first question would be…. “Mr. President, so what did your uncle John tell you about Tesla’s research sitting at Sunday dinner?”.

To add odder connections, I ask you who is it that has been supporting and helping President Trump since his reelection in 2024? Well, none other than the CEO of TESLA I.E. Elon Musk.

I know that many think that these connections I have been uncovering in my research and articles are just odd coincidences, but how can there be so many without purpose? Think about it…………….

Leave a comment

Share

Links to articles: Teddy, Trump and the .001%

Deep $tate - First Three Articles plus bonus